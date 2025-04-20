The Minnesota Timberwolves may have an injury concern to deal with that involves Anthony Edwards during Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

With over three minutes left in the third quarter as the Timberwolves led 88-64, Edwards drove to the basket to attempt a shot attempt against the Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt. As he fell down to the floor, he held onto his left leg in visible pain. He got back up under his own power but walked awkwardly to the locker room.

The Timberwolves revealed an update on Edwards when the third quarter came to a close. He is dealing with a cramp and receiving treatment in the locker room, sources told ESPN insider Shams Charania.

To his team's luck, he returned to the game early in the fourth quarter.