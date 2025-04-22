Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by the NBA league office for what is being labeled as “directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan,” the league announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred during Game 1 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. With 4:33 remaining in the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 117-95 win over the Lakers, Edwards was seen at the scorer's table arguing with a fan in the stands who was mocking Rudy Gobert.

During a timeout, some Lakers fans were yelling at Gobert, Edwards, and the Wolves bench. While it is unknown what exactly the fans said, it sparked a direct reaction from Edwards, who repeatedly kept saying, “He got $200 million” before correcting himself to “$300 million.”

Edwards then grabbed his groin area and said, “My d*ck bigger than yours.”

Edwards has always been a very vocal player on the court, and this is not the first time he's been caught in arguments with fans. It is also not the first time he has been fined this season by the NBA.

Before March began, Edwards had been fined $614,000 in total due to fines, technical fouls, and a one-game suspension he received for exceeding the technical foul limit this season.

The Timberwolves and Edwards got the last laugh in Los Angeles on Saturday, as they took an early 1-0 series advantage over the Lakers on the road.

Although he had a quiet night scoring the basketball by his standards, Edwards helped propel the Wolves to a win with 22 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. He did leave the game at one point and went to the locker room briefly due to cramps.

These two teams will be back in action on Tuesday night in crypto.com Arena, an important game for both organizations. Edwards and the Timberwolves will be looking to keep momentum on their side by sweeping two games in Los Angeles, while LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Lakers are in dire need to a win to even the series.

No further punishments other than the fine will be handed down by the league office for Edwards' actions in Los Angeles on Saturday.