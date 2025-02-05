Unlike last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves don't look like legitimate threats in the Western Conference. Currently, Minnesota is sitting at the seventh seed with a 27-22 win-loss card. After sending away Karl-Anthony Towns in a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks, it's unlikely that the Timberwolves make another franchise altering trade this year.

However, given how Julius Randle has been fitting in with the Timberwolves, there's no doubt that some concerns need to be addressed. By now, the team should've realized that giving away Towns may have benefitted them financially but at the cost of the team's basketball performance. With Minnesota aiming to make another deep playoff run, they must utilize the trade deadline to fix some of their problems. Unfortunately, there are plenty of factors that could put a dent to their plans. For this piece, let's see what a Timberwolves' nightmare scenario for the 2025 NBA trade deadline would look like.

The Julius Randle dilemma

Julius Randle had a slow start to acclimating in Minnesota. While he still posted decent numbers individually, it was clear as day that he was never going to fill in the shoes of Towns. But as of late, the former NBA Most Improved Player had a stellar run in the Timberwolves' five-game winning streak. He tallied 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per outing during that stretch.

While this gives Minnesota a reason not to trade him, his long term fit still remains uncertain. Moreover, a groin injury should also be considered by the team. Prior to the 2024-25 season, when the Timberwolves executed the trade, the critics were already swarming the team about letting go of KAT for financially motivated reasons. So far, they have been right.

Before the trade deadline hits, the Timberwolves should consider the idea of moving Randle. Keeping him around Minnesota could lead to another disappointing season, as they're currently trying to secure a spot in the playoffs. Just last year, the Timberwolves were a clear threat in the West. With Randle on board, they're definitely not the same team.

Sticking with an aging Mike Conley

There's no question that a veteran like Mike Conley was a shot in the arm for Minnesota last year. He was instrumental in helping the team secure a berth in the 2024 Western Conference Finals. However, he hasn't been the same this year. The 6-foot-0 guard is having the worst season of his career, averaging only a measly 8.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on just 36.8% shooting from the floor.

Due to his poor production, it made sense for coach Chris Finch to move him to the bench at one point. Although Conley can still make a positive impact in spurts, any basketball fan will agree that the Timberwolves are going to need a more reliable point guard, especially when the playoffs roll by. Age is catching up on Conley which is hurting an up-and-coming team like the Wolves. In fact, aside from his subpar production, he has also struggled to stay healthy for the season.

Without a reliable point guard, it's hard to see the Timberwolves replicate another deep postseason run, especially in the tough Western Conference. In fact, they just saw their five-game winning streak just get snapped by the lowly Washington Wizards.

Arbitration ruling for owners

The Timberwolves not only have some basketball-related matters to address, but also some financial concerns even if they've already parted ways with Towns. In fact, for the 2024-25 season, Minnesota is a second apron team that's nearly $32 million over the luxury tax threshold. In relation to financial concerns, the franchise will also have to brace for the arbitration ruling between owners Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore, and Glen Taylor. The results of the arbitration case will reportedly be released sometime in early 2025, per Will Ragatz of si.com.

While it's clear that players and coaches have their sight set focus on the games, one cannot also help but think about how the ownership spat has been affecting the Timberwolves as an organization. Besides, the decision of the ruling will dictate the future of the team.

In the past, it's clear that Taylor has all the financial abilities to pay up his players, taxes, and penalties. However, he hasn't exactly brought some positive results as the owner of the franchise. On the other hand, Lore and Rodriguez have helped Minnesota make tremendous leaps in the NBA. But given that they failed to meet the deadline for the final payment to acquire the franchise, there might be some concerns that need to be addressed.

Furthermore, let's not forget that the Timberwolves' President and General Manager, Tim Connelly, is largely associated with Lore and Rodriguez. Connelly has been a major factor behind the scenes in forming the team's roster composition. Whatever the decision of the case may be, that could factor in how the Timberwolves President will navigate through the trade deadline.

Nonetheless, the Timberwolves have a lot on their plate this year. However, it would be another disappointing season if they don't fix any of their basketball-related problems at the very least.