The Minnesota Timberwolves have a way of making the Target Center feel like a highlight factory, and Friday night was no exception. While the Timberwolves have been rolling lately, sitting comfortably in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, Naz Reid decided to provide a moment that will be playing on loop for the rest of the season.

With under two minutes remaining in the first quarter and Minnesota already holding a 10-point cushion, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year took matters into his own hands.

Reid caught a pass at half-court and took off on a one-man fastbreak. Most big men would look for a trailing guard or settle for a safe layup, but Reid isn’t most big men. He pulled off a smooth “around the world” move to navigate past a retreating defender, gathered his momentum, and took flight.

Article Continues Below

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford attempted to meet him at the summit, but he quickly realized he was on the wrong side of things. Reid hammered home a thunderous poster dunk that sent the Minneapolis crowd into a literal frenzy. It wasn't just a dunk; it was a statement.

Reid tallied 6 points on 3-of-5 shooting, while grabbing three rebounds and one assist. His energy off the bench sparked a massive run that the Mavericks simply couldn't answer. Minnesota is shooting a collective 46% from the field, overwhelming a Dallas team that struggled to find its rhythm without rookie star Cooper Flagg.

Anthony Edwards led the way for the Wolves with a game-high 20 points, while Rudy Gobert chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds. On the other side, Khris Middleton is trying to keep the Mavericks afloat with 12 points.

If you weren't a believer in the “Naz Reid” hype before, that poster on Gafford should officially convert you.