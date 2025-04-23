After dominating Game 1 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Minnesota Timberwolves struggled to get going in a 94-85 Game 2 loss that wasn't as close as the final score would indicate. Anthony Edwards had a decent game with 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting, but he and the Timberwolves were left frustrated for much of the night thanks to a poor overall offensive showing versus a more spirited Lakers effort. Edwards also had some qualms with the officiating, especially after watching LeBron James not receive a technical foul for saying something the Timberwolves star believed warranted one.

In the clip, LeBron is seen angrily spouting at an official, “Now y'all wanna call that dumba** s**t!” Edwards then motions his hands in disbelief when James' comment goes unpunished. “That's a tech,” the Timberwolves star repeats before noting that he would've received a technical foul if he did what LeBron did.

Anthony Edwards' issues with technical fouls

Edwards led the NBA in technical fouls during the 2024-25 season with 17. He was suspended once for reaching 16 techs and was set to be suspended again at the end of the season, but his 18th infraction was rescinded.

The Timberwolves star insisted before the playoffs began that he would be on his best behavior so he wouldn't face any additional punishment when the games really matter.

“Yeah I won’t get no techs. I won’t say anything, I’m going to stay super quiet. One hundred percent,” Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards on his technical foul rate carrying into the playoffs “Yeah I won’t get no techs. I won’t say anything, I’m going to stay super quiet. One hundred percent” Man I love Ant 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w0XvzqU7BW — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) April 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edwards has been good so far, but that didn't stop him from wondering why LeBron didn't get punished for what he said on Tuesday. It's understandable given the microscope the Timberwolves star has been under.

Meanwhile, James only received a single technical foul this season and has consistently been on the lower end throughout his career. It's not like he isn't demonstrative toward referees, so he clearly gets a bit more leeway.

This will be something to monitor as this Timberwolves vs. Lakers series heats up.