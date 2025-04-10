The Minnesota Timberwolves were riding high, up 95-71 playing the Milwaukee Bucks with just 10 minutes remaining Tuesday night in Milwaukee. Then came the zone defense that changed everything.

“It was hard for any last one of us to get a good look when they went zone. It messed us up,” said Anthony Edwards, after the Timberwolves' stunning 110-103 loss against the Bucks.

Edwards finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, but those numbers couldn’t prevent the Timberwolves from throwing away a 24-point fourth-quarter lead. It was one of the biggest comebacks in Bucks’ history and a blow to Minnesota’s momentum, ending their five-game winning streak.

The final quarter, Minnesota scored just 13 points while surrendering 40 to a Bucks team that couldn't miss when it mattered most.

“It was the zone, of course,” Coach Chris Finch explained after the defeat. “We have to have better spacing. Everyone kept creeping up to the top of the floor wanting the ball. Didn't give us any opportunities to drive into the gap.”

Defensively, the Timberwolves fell apart, allowing Milwaukee to hit critical shots. Finch was quick to point out how the Bucks found their rhythm in the fourth.

“The bulk of the threes they made were in the fourth quarter when they needed to make threes,” Finch noted, his frustration evident.

The loss highlighted missed opportunities with center Rudy Gobert, who Finch noted was overlooked on several potential scoring chances. “I thought we missed him on some rolls and dives,” he said.

Timberwolves ready to move on from disappointing defeat

As tough as that fourth quarter was for the Timberwolves, Minnesota refuses to hang their heads. “We good, it's part of the game,” Edwards insisted. “Of course we didn't want to lose, but we can't be in bad spirits because we need to win next game.”

That next game is crucial. With the playoff race in the Western Conference tight as ever, Edwards knows every game counts.

“The team that we play next, it's like we are fighting for a playoff spot,” Edwards emphasized. “Next game is bigger than this one.”

By Thursday's shootaround, the team had already shifted focus forward. “It was a game where we all accepted accountability on what we needed to have done better individually, team, all the way up to the coach,” Mike Conley revealed.

“There's never a time not to get a wake up call,” Conley added, suggesting the loss might serve as the jolt Minnesota needed during their rollercoaster regular season.

Finch expressed confidence in his squad's mental fortitude: “I have every confidence that we'll be able to bounce back. We've had some tough losses before.”

As the Timberwolves look to regroup, they're taking the lesson to heart that no lead is safe without maintaining intensity for the full 48 minutes. “The team that we play next, it's like we are fighting for a playoff spot,” Edwards reiterated, underlining the urgency of their situation.

Naz Reid summed up the collective mindset concisely during Thursday's preparation against Memphis: “We got to take care of business tonight.”

How the Timberwolves respond to this loss will be key in determining their playoff position. Tuesday’s matchup wasn’t just about one zone defense; it highlighted the importance of executing when the game is on the line.