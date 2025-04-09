The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to end the season strong and possibly get into the top six of the Western Conference, but losses like their most recent are going to set them back. In their 110-103 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Timberwolves had a 24-point lead in the fourth quarter and blew it. Though a game like this can bring spirits down during this time of the season when you are fighting for seeding, they seemed calm about the result, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynksi.

“Timberwolves were expectedly chill about the loss. Acting like the sky is falling will do them no favors. Anthony Edwards putting all the focus on Memphis, calling it a must-win,” Krawczynski wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Julius Randle, who just finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and six assists, shared the mindset of the team after the loss.

“As frustrating as it is, we can’t let it linger into the next game. We don’t have time for that now. I believe in this team. I believe we will do it. We just gotta do it,” Randle said.

Head coach Chris Finch spoke about the collapse of the team down the stretch and thought that he could've put the team in a better position.

“We just kind of froze. We didn’t move the ball. We just over-surveyed. When we did make the pass to the middle of the floor, it was late, and then turnover, turnover, turnover,” Finch said.

Timberwolves trying to end regular season strong

The Timberwolves were on a five-game winning streak coming into their game against the Bucks, and it looked like they were gaining some momentum as the postseason is arriving soon. The Western Conference is tight, and it could come down to the final game of the season to determine which teams will be seeding. For the Timberwolves, they can only control what they can.

Last season, the Timberwolves got as far as the Western Conference Finals, but eventually lost to the Dallas Mavericks. They made some major changes during the offseason, and though they started the season slowly, it looks like down the stretch they've figured things out. If they can finish these last three games off on a good note, they can put themselves in a good position to try and lock up a top-six seed and avoid the Play-In tournament. Hopefully, they don't have another collapse like they did against the Bucks.