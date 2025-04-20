The sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves knew they were underdogs heading into their first-round playoff series against the third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. The Timberwolves didn't play like underdogs on Saturday night, destroying the Lakers in a 117-95 romp. After the game, Wolves star Anthony Edwards was asked about being picked against by so many NBA pundits.

“The Lakers are supposed to win. That’s just how it’s supposed to go. We’re not supposed to be here, so we’re just going to compete,” Edwards said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Edwards and the Wolves played with a chip on their shoulder in Game 1. While they got off to a slow start, they turned the game into a blowout with dominant play in the second and third quarters. Their physicality and size were major problems for a Lakers team that didn't seem ready for it.

Are Timberwolves being overlooked against Lakers?

Minnesota went through a roller-coaster regular season after trading star Karl-Anthony Towns right before training camp. The Timberwolves won 56 games and went to the Western Conference Finals last season, but that blockbuster trade clearly had an impact and helped result in a step back to 49 wins.

But look a bit closer and you'll see a team that has really come into its own over the course of the season. Minnesota was just 22-21 on Jan. 20, but a 27-12 closing kick nearly got them to 50 wins. The Wolves ranked fifth in offensive rating, seventh in defensive rating and third in net rating over this span, per NBA.com.

The recent shocking collapse against the Milwaukee Bucks at the end of the regular season had many doubting Minnesota again, but this is a team that has been playing really well overall for a while now. The Timberwolves have a high ceiling with Edwards and an elite defense leading the way. If Game 1 was any indication, this series could be way different than many imagined.

Of course, the Lakers are going to punch back in Game 2, so we'll see how Anthony Edwards and his teammates respond.