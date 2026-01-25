After the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Chicago Bulls last Thursday, 120-115, the team was ready to turn the page and bounce back in their next game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. However, the Timberwolves' matchup against the Warriors would be postponed by the NBA for what was cited as “to prioritize safety and security of the Minneapolis community.”

What wasn't mentioned in the league's statement was the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents in the Southern part of the city, which is a few miles from the Target Center, that happened in the morning of the scheduled game. This tragic event comes in the same month that an agent of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) killed a citizen by the name of Renee Good, also happening in Minneapolis.

Minnesota head coach Chris Finch would speak Sunday afternoon about the game's postponement and how he's feeling about the events that have taken place in the city that he loves.

“For the second time in less than three weeks, we've lost another beloved member of our community in the most unimaginable way,” Finch said, via Dane Moore. “As an organization, we are heartbroken for what we are having to witness and endure and watch, and we just want to extend our thoughts, prayers, and concern for Mr. Pretti's family, all the loved ones, and everyone involved in such a unconscionable situation in a community that we really love, full of people who are by nature, peaceful, and prideful.”

Timberwolves' Chris Finch on the sadness in watching recent events

With the Minneapolis shooting the talk of the nation, even going into the sports world with the postponement and players giving their reactions, there's no doubt that the news impacted the Timberwolves. Finch would say how “playing basketball just didn't feel like the right thing to do” on Saturday, as he continued to share why he adores being a part of the Minnesota community.

“I'm more than a resident, this is my home,” Finch said, via Chris Hine. “It's just sad to watch what is happening…I know a lot of our players feel the same; they all love being here, and it's just hard to watch what we're going through.”

Subsequently, the Timberwolves take on the Warriors on Sunday evening and Monday night.