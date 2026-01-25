The National Basketball Players Association is releasing a statement following the shooting death of a man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by ICE agents. Alex Pretti, an intensive-care nurse, was identified as the victim.

The NBPA, a labor union representing NBA players, is referencing the words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in their statement. The statement was posted to the X account of the NBPA.

“There comes a time when silence is betrayal,” Dr. King said, which was referenced in the organization's social media post.

“Following the news of yet another fatal shooting in Minneapolis, a city that has been on the forefront of the fight against injustices, NBA players can no longer remain silent,” the statement read in part. “Now more than ever, we must defend the right to freedom of speech and stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice.”

Saturday's shooting followed another incident in January where an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, a Minnesota woman.

“The fraternity of NBA players, like the United States itself, is a community enriched by global citizens, and we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all,” the statement continued. “The NBPA and its members extend our deepest condolences to the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, just as our thoughts remain focused on the safety and well-being of all members of our community.”

Following these incidents, several professional athletes including Breanna Stewart and Tyrese Haliburton spoke out against ICE. ICE stands for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Following the latest incident, the NBA postponed a game scheduled Saturday for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. The game is scheduled to be played Sunday evening.

The investigations into these shooting deaths are ongoing by federal law enforcement.