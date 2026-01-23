Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards did not have to look far to pin the blame after they lost to the Chicago Bulls, 120-115, at Target Center on Thursday.

The Bulls clawed back from a 14-point deficit at halftime to pull off the upset, with Jalen Smith and Coby White sinking crucial free throws. Chicago improved to 22-22, while Minnesota dropped to 27-18.

Edwards felt responsible for their fourth straight defeat, admitting that he did not play up to par, especially as a leader of the team.

“If I play half like myself tonight, we win the game. So I don't really blame anybody but myself,” said Edwards.

“I just have to play better.”

He finished with 20 points on a woeful 9-of-25 shooting from the field. He also had six rebounds and three assists. He said his rhythm got disrupted due to foul trouble.

“I thought it was gonna be a pretty good night until I got my second foul. That kind of messed everything up, but I still have to find a way to get my rhythm back. But I think I just never got it back after that,” admitted the 24-year-old star.

Anthony Edwards tonight, saying it boiled down to him just needing to play better. pic.twitter.com/xDzULuCT8C — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) January 23, 2026

Julius Randle led the charge for the Timberwolves with 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Naz Reid added 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks off the bench.

Edwards is fully aware that he is the barometer of Minnesota, and it is a responsibility that he does not take lightly.

They will look to end their losing skid on Saturday versus the Golden State Warriors.