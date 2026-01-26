On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves' losing ways continued with an ugly home loss to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 111-85. The loss dropped the Timbrewolves' record to 27-19 on the 2025-26 season as they continue their slide down the Western Conference standings.

Because this game got out of hand well before the end of the fourth quarter, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch opted to put in some of his reserves from the bench down the stretch of this contest, including veteran Joe Ingles.

At one point, Ingles got into a heated argument with Warriors big man Quentin Post while some free throws were being taken, in a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Joe Ingles to Quinten Post: "I will slap the shit outta you" Late in garbage time. Pat Spencer acts as the peacemaker pic.twitter.com/3fT7LOgSdS — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 26, 2026

Ingles has never been one to back down from an altercation, dating back to his days with the Utah Jazz, where his playoff clashes with then-Oklahoma City Thunder wing Paul George captured headlines.

Still, Timberwolves fans were hoping that if Ingles was going to appear in this game, it was because they were on their way to a comfortable victory, not the ones being blown out.

Overall, the Timberwolves have lost five games in a row, including three since Anthony Edwards returned from injury, and have started to freefall down the Western Conference standings as a result.

There hasn't necessarily been one consistent issue to pinpoint with the team over the losing streak, but on Sunday night, it was certainly the offense, which mustered just 85 points in the loss, a shockingly low total for today's NBA.

The Timberwolves and Warriors were originally scheduled to play this game on Saturday afternoon, but it was moved back in response to the second ICE-involved shooting in the city in three weeks. Golden State and Minnesota will take the floor against each other once again on Monday night for a rematch in Minneapolis.