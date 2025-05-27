Julius Randle has seen himself get comfortable with the Minnesota Timberwolves, especially when it comes to his chemistry with Anthony Edwards.

Randle joined the Timberwolves after an offseason trade ended his time with the New York Knicks after five seasons. Entering his best years as a star player, Randle wanted to make sure he maintained his high-level form while being a co-star to Edwards.

Safe to say it was worked for him, Edwards and the Timberwolves so far. Ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, Randle explained what makes his fit with Edwards and Minnesota unique.

“They made me feel extremely comfortable and wanted. Already knew [Chris] Finch, had a great relationship with him, and just being around Ant, Ant is special. We know what he does on the court, but just his personality, how he is as a leader, making everybody feel included. I felt that from day one. So we got a special group of people here, for sure,” Randle said.

Julius Randle joins NBA Countdown to talk about his time with Minnesota and his mindset from Game 2 to Game 3 in the Western Conference finals.@stephenasmith | @KendrickPerkins | @malika_andrews pic.twitter.com/DvnFyIPs8V — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Julius Randle, Timberwolves

Julius Randle's first season with Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves turned out to be a success.

Throughout the regular season, Randle averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game after 69 appearances. He even elevated his game in the playoffs, putting up 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

He helped play a solid role in the Timberwolves winning 49 games and making their run to the West Finals. They beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in five games each, as Randle and Edwards utilized their dynamic in an effective manner.

Minnesota finds themselves trailing 2-1 in the series against the Thunder. The Timberwolves look to make their first-ever NBA Finals, so to do that, they need Randle and Edwards to be at their best moving forward.

Whether the Timberwolves win Game 4 or not, they will have Game 5 to play against the Thunder. The contest will take place on May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET.