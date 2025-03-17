In the summer leading up to the 2024-25 season, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made some comments about his play that brought some controversy. The 23-year-old guard claimed that nobody in league history can jump the way he can. Skip ahead to March and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson fires back at Edwards, telling him to “do his homework.”

During a guest visit on the “Byron Scott's Fast Break” podcast, the former Los Angeles Lakers legend was asked about Edwards' comments. Magic Johnson didn't hesitate with his response and told the Timberwolves star to “not attack all the old-school guys.” He provided a lengthy explanation to provide a counterpoint to Edwards' offseason statement.

“Don't attack all the old-school guys when you haven't done your homework. First of all—Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant., Dr. J. Clyde Drexler, David Thompson, even before all of them! They could all fly. So slow down, bro. Slow down. That's why I had to hit him with the reality check. I said, ‘Look, man, talk to me when you've won something.' You show respect. That's all—just show respect. I don't go at nobody. That's not who I am. But if you attack us, like, ‘Oh, the game wasn't exciting back then,' then I gotta come back at you.”

Johnson does begin his statement by claiming that Anthony Edwards “is the most exciting player to watch in the NBA,” before sharing some of his criticism. So, the former Lakers star recognizes the level of talent Edwards possesses. Especially considering Edwards is serving as the best player on the Timberwolves.

So, Johnson understands that Edwards is one of the league's most talented players and was able to relay his message in the hopes of reaching the Timberwolves star. Especially considering the league has had numerous ultra-athletic players come and go throughout league history.

Edwards is experiencing a career year in his fifth season in the NBA. Through 66 games played he's averaging 27.4 points (career-high), 5.9 rebounds (career-high), and 4.6 assists per game. The Timberwolves guard is also shooting 44.5% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point line (career-high).

Minnesota is ranked seventh in the Western Conference with just 13 games remaining in the regular season. The Timberwolves are currently on an eight-game winning streak and are in direct competition with the Golden State Warriors for the No. 6 seed to avoid the play-in tournament. Anthony Edwards and his team are set to take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.