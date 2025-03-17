ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Monday's NBA slate continues to roll as we're set for another betting prediction and pick for the first meeting between these cross-conference foes this season. The Indiana Pacers will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves as both teams continue to build momentum ahead of the Playoffs. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, most recently dropping to the Milwaukee Bucks 126-119. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and continue to hold position, but they stand to overtake the Bucks for the four-seed only behind one game and capable of mounting a winning streak.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently seventh in the Western Conference, most recently beating the Orlando Magic 118-111. They'll host the Jazz before staying put and welcoming the Pacers into town, but they've won seven-consecutive games heading into this one and stand to make a run into a comfortable playoff spot.

Here are the Pacers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Timberwolves Odds

Indiana Pacers: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Minnesota Timberwolves: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports North, NBA League Pass

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers are sitting in comfortable position down the stretch of the season, but they'll need to tighten things up and maintain this same cadence for their remaining sixteen games. Tyrese Haliburton is playing at yet another high level this season, ranking fourth in the NBA in assists with 9.0 APG. Pascal Siakam is seeing a career year scoring wise, but he's already ruled out in this game due to personal reasons. The rest of their bench, particularly Obi Toppin, will have to step up in the absence and provide some spark in the paint.

With Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, and Myles Turner all listed as “day-to-day,” the Pacers may be dealing with a hobbled squad heading into this first game with Minnesota. It certainly doesn't help given the size and physicality of the Timberwolves on the other side, but the Pacers have been able to succeed this season on the back of their finesse and transition offense. If they're able to run the floor behind TJ McConnell, they could be able to catch the Timberwolves on an off night following their back-to-back.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves have really locked in through this current winning streak as Anthony Edwards has led them in scoring for the last three games. With Julius Randle healthy and Naz Reid having yet another one of his best seasons, the Timberwolves could become a scary team for any opponent to face in the playoffs. Given their size, however, they'll need to be more consistent on the defensive end and rebounding the ball, something they've done a great job of over the last five games.

In their win over the Utah Jazz, Anthony Edwards erupted for 41 points in another heroic effort during this winning streak. Jaden McDaniels got hot with 20 points of his own while Bones Hyland made his debut as a new part of the roster. His experience with the Denver Nuggets could go a long way in helping him bring that playoff mentality as he's constantly evolving as a lockdown defender along the perimeters.

Final Pacers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves are rolling at the moment with their eighth-consecutive victory and no one in the league is able to stop Anthony Edwards at the moment. The Pacers have been playing well in their own right, but injuries to their key starters could see a makeshift lineup during this game. Still, both offenses are firing on all cylinders and we could have a high-scoring game on our hands.

Despite the wide spread, the Timberwolves have gone 31-19 when listed as the betting favorites. Still, they're just 12-21 ATS when playing at home and haven't performed as well as they do on the road. Still, they momentum they're riding is far too much weighing on the injuries of Indiana, so we'll roll with the Timberwolves to get the job done at home and cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -8 (-110)