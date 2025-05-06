The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the most impressive teams in the first round of the NBA Playoffs as they took down the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. The Lakers were the three-seed in the Western Conference, and the Timberwolves are the three-seed. Up next for Minnesota is the Golden State Warriors, and they also pulled off an upset in the first round as they beat the two-seeded Houston Rockets in seven games.

Minnesota and Golden State will get their series started on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. It should be a good series, but Magic Johnson is wondering if the Timberwolves can stay focused after an emotional series vs. the Lakers.

“I wonder if the Minnesota Timberwolves will stay focused and continue their excellent play and physicality against the Golden State Warriors tomorrow,” Magic Johnson said in a post. “One of the keys to the Series will be how much do the Warriors have left after a hard fought 7-game Series against the Houston Rockets?”

The Timberwolves have had more rest as they played two less games than the Warriors, and they have home-court advantage. Those are two big edges to have in this series, but don't let the seven next to the Warriors' name fool you. This is a great team playing some great basketball right now.

Golden State did upset the Rockets in the first round if you go by seeding, but the Warriors were actually favored in the series. The Western Conference was incredibly competitive. There wasn't a lot of separation in the standings, so there wasn't a big difference at all between the two-seed and seven-seed.

Minnesota and Golden State had two very similar seasons this year, and this should be a great series. The Warriors are low on rest, so it will be interesting to see how they respond just two days later on the road in Minnesota.

Game one between the Warriors and Timberwolves will go down on Tuesday night 8:30 CT from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The game will be airing on TNT, truTV and Max, and Minnesota is favored by 7.5 points.