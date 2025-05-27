May 27, 2025 at 4:30 AM ET

John Calipari was courtside for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, and the Minnesota Timberwolves made sure fans knew it. The team’s official X account shared a photo of the legendary coach with the caption, “legendary coach in the building 👀.”

Calipari, now leading Arkansas, was there to support his former players and soak in a high-stakes playoff atmosphere. The veteran coach has deep ties to both the Timberwolves and Thunder rosters.

He coached Julius Randle, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Cason Wallace during their college days at Kentucky, and has mentored other future pros throughout his decorated career

In a tweet, he wrote, “Here watching the Western Conference Finals game that has 4 former players and 2 former Arkansas players. The competitiveness is off the charts. Makes me wish our season started tomorrow! And I got a call from Karter!!! What’s better than that!!!”

He also shared a personal moment, tweeting, “Loved seeing Julius Randle’s family! Kendra, Kyden, and Jayce.”

Calipari’s bond with Randle dates back to when the 30-year-old forward was a standout freshman who helped lead the Wildcats to the 2014 NCAA Championship game. Their relationship has remained strong over the years, with Calipari often expressing pride in Randle’s growth both on and off the court.

The game itself was a thriller. The Oklahoma City Thunder edged out the Timberwolves 128 to 126, taking a 3–1 series lead. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, while Jalen Williams added 34 points. Chet Holmgren chipped in 21 points and three blocks.

Despite a strong bench performance from Minnesota, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker scoring 23 points and Donte DiVincenzo adding 21, the Timberwolves couldn’t overcome the Thunder’s offensive firepower in the closing minutes.

Calipari’s presence highlighted the deep connections between college basketball and the NBA. With several of his former players taking center stage in the Western Conference Finals, the game served as a showcase of how far-reaching his coaching legacy has become. His visit was more than a personal reunion. It was a reflection of the loyalty he shares with the athletes he’s helped guide to the next level.

In a postseason filled with pressure and intensity, Calipari’s sideline appearance added warmth, nostalgia, and another reminder that basketball’s roots often stretch far beyond the arena.