Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid said the team has finally found its rhythm after an ecstatic 143-101 Game 3 win in the Western Conference Finals over the Thunder. The Timberwolves had been searching for answers after falling into a 0-2 hole due to the Thunder’s early dominance. But back at Target Center, the Minnesota roared back into the series.

In a postgame interview via ESPN, Reid said, “I’ve never been myself. I mean, especially when I’m around Ant. You never really get down on yourself. Games come and go. You might have a great night. The next day you might have a bad night, so you just have to find a way to be consistent.”

Reflecting on his own play, Reid said, “I’ve been pretty consistent throughout the whole playoffs. As long as I’m doing the things that keep me on the court, that’s why I’m here.”

Reid put up 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, in just 19 minutes. On defense, he secured eight rebounds and added a block. This came after he really struggled in Games 1 and 2 in OKC, shooting 0-of-12 from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves truly pulled it together in Game 3. Anthony Edwards exploded for 16 points in the first quarter alone. He finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Edwards shot a scorching 12-of-17 from the field and 5-of-8 from 3-land. Julius Randle chipped in 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gobert combined for 23 points and 16 rebounds. They provided crucial support on both ends. But the biggest surprise came off the bench, as rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. gave the team an unexpected spark.

Head coach Chris Finch said the Timberwolves focused on playing at a faster pace compared to the first two games. When asked about using Shannon, Finch emphasized that physicality was the key. Meanwhile, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised Minnesota’s dominant Game 3 performance.

With momentum now shifting toward the Timberwolves, the big question remains: can they capitalize on OKC’s struggles and carry that energy into Game 4 at Target Center?