As the Minnesota Timberwolves look to create a path to the playoffs by ending the regular season on a good note, one step was completed by beating the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, 124-109. While Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was injured off an elbow received from Kevin Durant, there is a bigger hurdle for the team as stated by center Rudy Gobert.

In the win over Phoenix, Gobert finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, four steals, and a block as he would say after the game that the “biggest opponent” for them will be found when looking at themselves in the mirror according to The Athletic.

“We are our biggest opponent,” Gobert said. “We get a little complacent. When people start saying we’re good and when the odds are with us, that’s when we’re not as good.”

Gobert looks at the recent success of the team as fuel for getting back to the standard they created, especially after last season's playoffs where they went all the way to the Western Conference Finals. They would beat teams like the Suns and even the defending champions Denver Nuggets before losing in five games to the Dallas Mavericks.

“We’ve been through it for the last few years, so by now we know that it’s just about us, our approach,” Gobert said. “It doesn’t just start at the tipoff of the game. It starts right now, how we recover, the work that we put in tomorrow. We all know the things we need to do to be at our best and try to be consistent.”

Despite the frustration, the Timberwolves have a “lot of room to improve”

While the Timberwolves look to get back to winning ways, they will need to be led by Edwards, Gobert, and especially head coach Chris Finch to get back to that aforementioned level. Even though the team experienced some change when they traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, Finch still sees in them to succeed.

“We have this in us. We’ve seen it,” Finch said. “We gotta see it all the time now. This is how we had been playing, like more of a playoff urgency to what we were doing tonight, whether it be just getting after it or really good execution on the game plan. Just got to keep doing it.”

For guard Mike Conley in his 18th season, he would admit it's been “frustrating,” but also sees where the team can improve.

“It’s motivating and frustrating at the same time, it honestly is,” Conley said. “But I think we have a lot of room to improve. That’s the positive is that we’re not the team we want to be yet, and we still have a couple more games to go before we hit that playoff run, and hopefully, we’re peaking right now.”

At any rate, Minnesota is currently 42-32 which puts them at the eighth seed in the Western Conference, trying to get out 0f play-in contention, as they next face the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.