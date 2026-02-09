NBA insiders have recently discussed a trade proposal between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls that focuses on long-term backcourt stability. Instead of pursuing Coby White, the suggested deal centers on bringing Tre Jones to Minnesota to provide reliable ball protection and defensive production alongside Anthony Edwards.

To acquire this veteran presence, the Wolves would send young prospects Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. to Chicago.

While Bobby Marks highlights the team's dire need for a point guard, he also notes that Shannon has struggled with his shot and a nagging foot injury after a strong summer league.

This medical hurdle has been a focal point for the organization as they weigh their future moves, but the latest reports suggest a turn for the better.

Fortunately for the team, the cloud over Shannon's health has finally begun to lift with a significant medical breakthrough.

Chris Hine recently confirmed that Terrence Shannon Jr. has been cleared for full-contact 5-on-5 basketball activities after being sidelined by a left foot strain since late December.

As part of his recovery process, Shannon will be assigned to the Iowa Wolves for a rehabilitation assignment and is expected to be available for their game against the Austin Spurs on Tuesday, February 10.

Following the conclusion of his G League stint, he will be re-evaluated during the All-Star Break to determine his readiness for the NBA rotation.

While this return provides much-needed internal depth, the front office is also keeping a close eye on a familiar face who could further stabilize the rotation.

Beyond internal recoveries, the possibility of Mike Conley Jr. returning to the locker room has generated substantial buzz across the league.

Under NBA regulations, Minnesota is permitted to re-sign the veteran because he was traded twice before hitting the market.

Bringing the 38-year-old back on a minimum contract would offer the team a stabilizing presence while providing crucial luxury tax relief.

Having spent three-plus seasons as a leader in the backcourt, Conley is viewed as the ideal veteran to guide the Timberwolves through a competitive playoff push.