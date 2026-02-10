Nickeil Alexander-Walker was back in a familiar place on Monday as the Atlanta Hawks visited the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

Alexander-Walker played three seasons for the Timberwolves before signing with the Hawks in the offseason on a four-year deal worth $62 million in a sign-and-trade.

NAW wanted to stay in Minnesota, but the team's lack of financial flexibility forced him to seek a better contract in the open market.

In his first return to Target Center since joining the Hawks, Alexander-Walker was presented with a video tribute, as shared by The Minnesota Star Tribune's Christopher Hine.

The 27-year-old guard also received a loud ovation from fans when he was introduced before tip-off.

The Timberwolves trampled the Hawks, 138-116.

Alexander-Walker had a fine showing with 23 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Minnesota improved to 33-22, while Atlanta fell to 26-29.

Alexander-Walker barely played for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz in his first few years in the NBA. He eventually carved out a role when he was shipped to the Timberwolves in 2023. He played significant minutes off the bench, including during the playoffs.

His solid play gave him leverage to ask for a bigger paycheck. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves could not do it.

Now with the Hawks, Alexander-Walker is enjoying a breakout campaign, averaging career-highs of 20.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals. He is one of the early frontrunners for Most Improved Player.

NAW is a big part of the new vision in Atlanta in the post-Trae Young era, along with Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu.