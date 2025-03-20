ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

Friday's matchup between the Pelicans and Timberwolves promises to be intense. After New Orleans' surprising 119-115 win on Wednesday, Minnesota seeks revenge to bolster their playoff position. The Timberwolves, currently battling for the sixth seed, need a strong performance from Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will rely on Zion Williamson's leadership, despite his personal absence on Saturday. With several key injuries affecting both teams, depth and strategy will be crucial in this back-to-back series. Expect a high-energy game with significant implications for Minnesota's playoff hopes.

Here are the Pelicans-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Timberwolves Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +14 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

Minnesota Timberwolves: -14 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans are well-positioned to win or cover the spread against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Fresh off a 119-115 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday, the Pelicans demonstrated their ability to exploit the Timberwolves' defensive lapses and inconsistency. Zion Williamson was dominant, scoring 29 points while also contributing defensively with three steals. His ability to attack the paint will remain a key factor, as Minnesota struggled to contain him inside, surrendering 50 points in the paint during the last matchup. Additionally, New Orleans showcased balanced scoring, with six players in double figures, which could again challenge Minnesota's defense.

Another advantage for New Orleans is their momentum and adaptability despite injuries. Even without Trey Murphy III, who was lost for the season, the Pelicans found ways to stay competitive by relying on their depth and defensive energy. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards' inefficiency (5-for-19 shooting) highlighted Minnesota's offensive struggles when he is not at his best. The Timberwolves have now dropped two straight games after an eight-game winning streak, suggesting potential vulnerabilities under pressure. If New Orleans can replicate their defensive intensity and capitalize on second-chance opportunities—like they did with a crucial offensive rebound late in Wednesday’s game—they are well-equipped to keep this matchup close or pull off another upset.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to win and cover the spread against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. After their recent loss to the Pelicans, Minnesota will be motivated to bounce back and assert their dominance. The Timberwolves have shown significant improvement since becoming fully healthy, with Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards leading the charge. Randle's versatility as a scorer and playmaker has been crucial, while Edwards continues to impress with his scoring prowess, averaging 27.2 points per game this season. Minnesota's balanced offense and defense, which ranks sixth in the league, make them a formidable opponent.

Minnesota's depth and defensive capabilities will also play a key role. With Rudy Gobert anchoring the defense and players like Jaden McDaniels and Donte DiVincenzo contributing on both ends, the Timberwolves can effectively counter New Orleans' attack. The Pelicans, despite their recent upset win, have struggled with consistency, losing seven of their last eight games prior to Wednesday's victory. Minnesota's ability to adapt and respond to adversity, combined with their strong team dynamics, positions them well to cover the spread and secure a win. Additionally, the Timberwolves have a favorable schedule ahead, which could further boost their momentum and playoff positioning. Given these factors, Minnesota is likely to capitalize on their strengths and come out on top in this matchup.

Final Pelicans-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves are likely to win and cover the spread against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Despite their recent loss to the Pelicans, Minnesota has a strong home advantage and a potent offense, averaging 122.8 points per game since March 2. Anthony Edwards, who has been averaging nearly 30 points per game in March, will be crucial in leading the Timberwolves' attack. The Pelicans, while capable of upsets, have struggled with consistency, losing seven of their last eight games prior to Wednesday's win. Minnesota's defense, anchored by Rudy Gobert, should limit Zion Williamson's impact, and their ability to exploit New Orleans' weakness in allowing paint points could be decisive. With an 84% win probability in simulations, the Timberwolves are well-positioned to bounce back and secure a convincing victory.

Final Pelicans-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -14 (-110), Over 228.5 (-110)