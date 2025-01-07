There are plenty of NBA players who've reached a high level while playing in the NBA. As a result, most of the time, these players will always have a place in the league. However, even former NBA All-Stars and NBA award winners can find themselves out of the NBA.

With the ever-growing evolution of the NBA, even the best NBA players could end up unsigned by any NBA team. Here is a look at the 10 best NBA players in recent years to surprisingly enter a season without a team.

1. Carmelo Anthony (2019-2020)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Regarded as one of the most dangerous scorers in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony was having trouble finding a new NBA team after disastrous stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets. Given that Melo struggled not being the first option of his team, NBA teams were hesitant to sign the 10-time NBA All-Star.

Eventually, the Portland Trail Blazers took a chance on Melo around one to weeks after the NBA season opener to extend his NBA career.

2. Dwight Howard (2022-2023)

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Despite adjusting seamlessly to being a role player from being an NBA superstar, Dwight Howard eventually found himself out of the NBA by the 2022-2023 season. In fact, he only won his first NBA title in the 2020 season with the Los Angeles Lakers inside the Bubble.

The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year would've still been a valuable piece for championship contenders trying to slow down Nikola Jokic and other star big men. But with no takers, Howard eventually took his talents to Taiwan.

3. DeMarcus Cousins (2022-2023)

Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) reacts after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center.
Another stellar big man that's currently out of the NBA is DeMarcus Cousins. At one point, Cousins was one of the elite centers in the league who was capable of dropping double-doubles thanks to his polished all-around skillset.

But after a series of 10-day contracts, Cousins eventually couldn't find a new NBA home in the 2022-2023 season thanks to injuries and a history of locker room problems that forced him to take his talents overseas.

4. John Wall (2023-2024, 2024-2025)

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena.
It wasn't long ago when John Wall was the face of the franchise for the Washington Wizards. Furthermore, his quickness and athleticism for a guard allowed him to be one of the league's biggest attractions. However, the five-time All-Star was also plagued by injuries.

While his comeback season with the Houston Rockets saw him post respectable numbers, Wall was never the same. He missed out on a team in the 2023-2024 season. While he continues to attempt to make it back into the NBA, it seems like Wall is also unable to find a new team so far for the 2024-2025 season.

5. Blake Griffin (2023-2024)

Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (91) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden.
Just a little over a decade ago, Blake Griffin was taking over the Association with his crazy dunking abilities. However, due to age, Griffin was no longer as explosive as he was. Furthermore, Griffin eventually transferred from one championship contender to another with the hope of adding a ring to his accolades.

Unfortunately, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion eventually ended up without a team in the 2023-2024 season. Since then, Griffin seems to have stepped out of the basketball limelight to focus on his business investments.

6. Rajon Rondo (2022-2023)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) runs the offense in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Thanks to his high IQ and elite playmaking, Rajon Rondo was a valuable piece for championship contenders, helping two of the most decorated franchises in the NBA to win a title. However, it seemed like Rondo was starting to step away from basketball after the 2021-2022 season. He opted not to sign with a team in the 2022-2023 season before retiring just a year later.

7. Isaiah Thomas (2020-2021)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas (31) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half at Staples Center.
At one point in Boston, Isaiah Thomas was a huge underdog that sneaked his way into the MVP conversation. He was easily the man for the Boston Celtics, helping them become a legitimate playoff contender. However, a serious hip injury haunted Thomas for the rest of his NBA career.

Unable to return to peak form, not a single NBA team wanted to sign him for the 2020-2021 season. While he has signed with various teams to extend his career, those deals were short term, possibly just putting Thomas' career on life support.

8. Kemba Walker (2023-2024)

USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker (34) reacts to his shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second period at Target Center.
There's no doubt that Kemba Walker was one of the best isolation scorers during his peak. Furthermore, Walker was also capable of making shots in the clutch.

But while Walker's scoring was a sight to behold, surprisingly, NBA teams started to shun him. In the 2023-2024 season, Walker was forced to leave the Association by taking his talents to Europe when Walker signed with AS Monaco.

9. Victor Oladipo (2024-2025)

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center.
Victor Oladipo was a two-time NBA All-Star who entertained the Indiana Pacers fanbase for several seasons. Capable of leading his team, Oladipo was a force to be reckoned with. However, knee injuries ultimately slowed him down. In fact, he missed the entire 2023-2024 season.

Until today, Oladipo continues to find a new home. It remains to be seen whether Oladipo can find a new NBA home, but in the meantime, he's using his experience to analyze the NBA for ESPN.

10. Montrezl Harrell (2024-2025)

Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell (5) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
It was just a few years ago when Montrezl Harrell took the NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors. Despite being undersized, Harrell's explosiveness and hustle made him a valuable piece in the NBA.

However, off-court problems and injuries hurt his stock. With Harrell's recent signing with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL, it's safe to say we won't be seeing the former Sixth Man of the Year in the NBA any time soon.