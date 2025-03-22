The NBA All-Star Game is an annual exhibition match that features the best players in the league. Throughout its history, there have been many legends and Hall of Famers who battled it out against each other, paving the way for dream matchups and team-ups. Here is a look at the 10 NBA players with the most wins at the All-Star Games.

Oscar Robertson – 11

Oscar Robertson is the most successful player at the NBA All-Star games. To this day, The Big O continues to hold the record for most wins at the annual event. It was certainly an impressive feat, given that he's played a total of 12 games and only lost once. Despite it being just an exhibition contest, Robertson still showcased his all-around prowess, averaging 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

LeBron James – 10

It's a three-way tie for second place at 10 wins. Starting off with LeBron James, who holds the record for the most selections at the All-Star Games with 21, he's certainly strengthened his case as the greatest NBA player of all time thanks to his longevity.

In relation to longevity, James also holds the record for the most career points scored in All-Star Game history, fitting for the NBA's all-time leading scorer. In fact, it's probably going to take some time before someone can match his historic record. Unfortunately, it was just a shame The King had to sit out this year's All-Star Game, preventing him a chance to tie Robertson.

Kevin Durant – 10

Another player sitting at second place with 10 is Kevin Durant. Like James, Durant has been regarded as one of the best forwards of all time. He's also one of the best scorers in the game thanks to his combination of talent, size, and skills. The former NBA MVP was also a fixture in the All-Star festivities, having been selected 13 times and winning 10.

Kobe Bryant – 10

In his decorated NBA career, the late Kobe Bryant garnered a total of 18 All-Star Game selections. He played in 15 of them and won 10. The Black Mamba will forever live on in the hearts of NBA fans due to his talent, determination, and grit. In fact, he was ultimately a special player that the NBA honored by naming the All-Star MVP trophy after Bryant. In fact, he actually has four All-Star Game MVP trophies, which is tied with Bob Pettit for the most.

Chris Paul – 9

Although an NBA championship remains elusive in Chris Paul's career, almost everyone will agree that CP3 is one of the best point guards in league history. While he no longer plays at an All-Star level, he continues to be one of the most dangerous playmakers in the league today. Furthermore, the 12-time NBA All-Star was always a spectacle to behold whenever he played at the All-Star Game thanks to his ability to set his teammates up with plays that often ended up in the highlight reel.

Tim Duncan – 9

Tim Duncan earned a reputation of letting his game do most of the talking. While he isn't one of the most expressive players, the Big Fundamental was one of the most dominant forces the NBA has ever seen. During his playing days, Duncan made the All-Star Game a total of 15 times. In those occasions, he came up with the win nine times, averaging 9.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 9

Before James broke the record for most All-Star Game appearances, the previous record holder was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was selected 19 times. As one of the premiere big men during his era, Abdul-Jabbar was a force to be reckoned with, especially when equipped with his signature sky hook. Another fun fact, the 19-time All-Star also holds the record for most blocked shots.

James Harden – 8

James Harden successfully transformed from a top sixth man into an MVP-caliber player. As a result, he was certainly All-Star worthy, having played in the game 11 times in his storied career. The 2018 NBA MVP has won eight of those appearances, putting up 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.3 dimes per outing. There's no question that Harden belongs with the cream of the crop.

Russell Westbrook – 8

Known as one of the most athletic guards in the NBA, Russell Westbrook was no stranger to the All-Star Game. During his prime years, Westbrook was an MVP-caliber player who loved to punish rims. Apart from only losing once in his All-Star Game appearances, Westbrook also collected a pair of All-Star Game MVPs.

Dirk Nowitzki – 8

Dirk Nowitzki has made a strong case as arguably the best player out of Europe. Besides, he's the player who ushered in the idea of a stretch big man. As a result, it wasn't surprising that he was a fixture in the NBA All-Star Games as one of the top power forwards of his time. Nowitzki never really saw many minutes in the annual exhibition. However, he did manage to win eight out of the 14 times he played.