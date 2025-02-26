Victor Wembanyama recently turned some heads with a 50-point masterpiece against the Washington Wizards. In the process, he became the fourth-youngest player in league history to accomplish the feat and the youngest center.

Any basketball fan will agree that scoring 50 points in an official NBA game is no easy feat. However, it's a great way for any young player to turn some heads in the league. Here is a look at the 10 youngest NBA players to drop 50 points.

1. Brandon Jennings (20 years and 52 days old)

Drafted in the first round with the 10th-overall pick at the 2009 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, Brandon Jennings was once regarded as the face of the Bucks franchise. He had a promising start, including a 55-point masterclass against Stephen Curry and the Warriors. The performance easily saw Jennings stamp his class in the NBA, becoming the youngest player to reach the half-century mark in just his seventh NBA game.

2. LeBron James (20 years and 80 days old)

LeBron James is currently the oldest player in the NBA for the 2024-2025 season. However, he's also the second-youngest player to drop 50 points in an official NBA game. In a 105-98 loss against the Toronto Raptors in March 2005, James was the bright spot for the Cavs, dropping a then-career-high 56 points, spiked by six threes. He also added 10 rebounds.

3. Devin Booker (20 years and 145 days old)

As a 20 year old, not only did Devin Booker finish with 50 points, but he actually tallied 70 against the Boston Celtics in a 130-120 defeat in March 2017. Booker shot 21-for-40 from the field and converted four triples. Despite the loss, Booker's 70-point output was the most by any player in a single game since Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance.

4. Victor Wembanyama (20 years and 314 days old)

Victor Wembanyama silenced his doubters in his first year in the NBA. He lived up to the hype by claiming NBA Rookie of the Year honors. In his sophomore year, Wembanyama was continuing his rise as an NBA superstar, finishing with a 50-point night in a 139-130 win over the Washington Wizards. Surprisingly, The Alien even shot 8 out of 16 from rainbow country in the game. Unfortunately, his season ended in February when Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder.

5. LeBron James (20 years and 345 days old)

Another testament to James' longevity, he registered a second 50-point game at 20 years old against the Milwaukee Bucks. In another defeat, James was the silver lining for the Cavs. He registered 52 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the December 2005 game. He also shot 65.5% from the field overall and sank five triples. The King was also steady from the charity stripe, making nine out of 10.

6. Kevin Porter Jr. (20 years and 360 days old)

Prior to his controversies, Kevin Porter Jr. had plenty of potential to be a star in the NBA. Talent-wise, he managed to prove that by dropping a 50-piece against the Milwaukee Bucks. During the game, Porter shot 16 out of 26 from the field overall and converted nine triples. Without Porter's night, the Rockets wouldn't have escaped with a 143-136 victory in April 2021.

7. LeBron James (21 years and 22 days old)

James was surely The Chosen One right from the get-go. After a pair of 50-point outings as a 20 year old, he wasn't done just yet. He added another 50-point performance as a 21-year-old against the Utah Jazz in January 2006. James propelled the Cavs to a 108-90 victory. Aside from his 51 points, James also had five rebounds and eight assists. He shot an efficient 19 out of 35 from the field overall. Since then, there was no doubt that James was establishing himself as a rising NBA megastar during this time.

8. Trae Young (21 years and 154 days old)

Many NBA fans questioned the Atlanta Hawks for trading away Luka Doncic in return for sharpshooter Trae Young. Carrying a chip on his shoulder, Young turned some heads in the NBA with a rousing 50-point performance to lead the Hawks over the Miami Heat, 129-124, in February 2020. Young shot eight out of 15 from beyond the arc and made 18 out of his 19 attempts from the free-throw line.

9. Rick Barry (21 years and 261 days old)

Rick Barry was a generational player for the San Francisco Warriors. As a rookie, Barry immediately turned some heads against the New York Knicks. He finished the game with 57 points and 15 rebounds, shooting 21 out of 22 from the free-throw line. However, the Knicks spoiled his efforts with a 141-137 win over the Warriors in December 1965. Barry went on to be a Basketball Hall of Famer.

10. Allen Iverson (21 years and 309 days old)

Equipped with a Killer Crossover, Allen Iverson was indeed The Answer. In a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in April 1997, the Philadelphia 76ers knew they had a franchise cornerstone when Iverson proved to be a silver lining. He tallied 50 points, five rebounds, and six assists. The Answer also shot 17 out of 31 from the field overall while converting five out of nine from rainbow country.