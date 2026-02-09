The 2026 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and 27 of the 30 NBA teams made a deal before it ended. It was one of the busiest deadlines ever, as tons of stars, role players, and draft capital were moved from team to team. Big names such as Jaren Jackson Jr., James Harden, and Anthony Davis were dealt. However, not all of the stars that were on the trading block were moved. Check out the gallery to see five stars who weren't traded, each of whom will likely be back on the trade market in the offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the biggest name on the trading block ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline. Ultimately, the Milwaukee Bucks decide to hold onto him. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have played a game of cat and mouse for far too long. The two-time MVP, who is arguably the best player in franchise history, has signaled interest in a trade on multiple occasions because it seems unlikely that the Bucks can build a contender around him.

However, every time that Antetokounmpo soft-launches a trade request, he seemingly backpedals and claims he wants to be a lifelong Buck. It is unclear whether Antetokounmpo's hesitancy to commit to a full-blown trade request is because he genuinely wants to play in Milwaukee or because he doesn't want to be villainized. Regardless, it now seems like just a matter of time until the Greek Freak actually is moved.

The Bucks have little draft capital to improve the roster going forward, and it is clear that they aren't contenders as is. Their only trade deadline move was to bring in Nigel Hayes-Davis and Ousmane Dieng, neither of whom likely improves the team's outlook going forward.

If Antetokounmpo is again put on the trading block, all trade talks league-wide will come to a halt until his situation is figured out. Antetokounmpo is still one of the very best players in the NBA. He is a 6-foot-11 freak of nature who bullies opponents inside with brute force. Antetokounmpo can play at a Defensive Player of the Year level on the less glamorous end of the court, too.

Teams have learned from the Dallas Mavericks' mistakes and won't trade their megastars for underwhelming packages. The Bucks likely didn't get a huge package at the trade deadline, but teams may be more willing to mortgage their future for Antetokounmpo in the offseason.

The Los Angeles Clippers blew their core up at the trade deadline. James Harden was swapped out for a younger Darius Garland, and Ivica Zubac was traded for a package centered around draft capital. Clearly, a new era of Clippers basketball is kicking off, but Kawhi Leonard is still on the roster.

Leonard is a polarizing player whose future is a complete mystery. When healthy, Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA because he is an all-time great defender who can score as the top option. Of course, Leonard has struggled to stay on the court for years. There is also the matter of the ongoing investigation regarding Aspiration and potential salary cap circumventing.

It is unclear what will come from the issue, nor is it clear if the NBA would have even allowed a Leonard trade at the deadline. Leonard has also shown an unwillingness to play outside of Los Angeles. If the league rules that Leonard can be moved, and if teams are comfortable taking him on despite the investigation, injury concerns, and taking him away from his home, then Leonard would be highly coveted in the trade market. He is a player who fits in any scheme and has championship experience with multiple organizations.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been growing frustrated with Ja Morant in recent years. The point guard has been suspended on multiple occasions, and his play has slipped in recent seasons. The Grizzlies didn't trade him at the trade deadline, though. Instead, Jaren Jackson Jr. was sent to the Utah Jazz.

The Grizzlies had also traded Desmond Bane in the offseason. Memphis now has somewhere between 11 and 13 future first-round draft picks. A new era has begun in Memphis. While Morant is still with the team for now, it still seems likely that he will be traded in the upcoming offseason.

Article Continues Below

Once viewed as a potential future face of the league, Morant's trade value has plummeted because of suspect defense, inefficient scoring, and constant butting heads with his team and teammates. Still, a team could take a chance on him, especially if he goes for much cheaper than his former teammates did in trade.

Morant is still an incredible athlete who can finish inside on, around, or over any defender. It seems unlikely that Morant and the Grizzlies can make amends, so if the off-the-court issues are in the past, somebody should buy low on the Murray State product.

Michael Porter Jr. has taken his game to new levels with the Brooklyn Nets. Previously more of a catch-and-shoot option with the Denver Nuggets, Porter has been given the ultimate green light this year with the Nets. He has rewarded the team by scoring 25 points per game.

While the Nets could certainly keep Porter as their top option going forward, it is possible that the team will leverage his increased production into an offseason trade. Brooklyn is still rebuilding and is a ways away from contending. They are obsessed with draft capital, considering they currently have five rookie first-rounders on their team and 12 future first-round selections coming their way.

Building around Porter seems like the logical conclusion. His shooting efficiency at 6-foot-10 allows him to fit on any roster/scheme, and he is still just 27 years old. Brooklyn's desire for draft capital may persuade them to trade Porter in the offseason, though. After all, offseason trades involving big-name players have become commonplace for the Nets in recent years. They received a haul for Mikal Bridges not long ago in the offseason, and Porter was a part of an offseason trade involving Cam Johnson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are all in on a short title window. The team's roster was simply too expensive to maintain long-term, so they made a short-sided move to acquire James Harden. Sacrificing a much younger All-Star in the process hurt, but Harden likely does give the team a better shot to get into the NBA Finals this year than Darius Garland did.

In addition to the Harden trade, Cleveland sent De'Andre Hunter away in a trade deadline deal for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder. They also moved on from Lonzo Ball. These moves helped the Cavaliers get their finances more in check, but they are still the lone second apron team in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen was already involved in trade rumors, and he has a big contract extension kicking in next year. If the Cavaliers are not crowned champions, they may end up looking a whole lot different next season. The consequences for repeating as a second apron team are harsh, and the Cavaliers' hand may be forced into trading Allen. Luckily, Evan Mobley has looked more equipped this season to be a full-time center than ever before.