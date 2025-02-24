Now that NBA All-Star Weekend has come and gone, most rosters around the league are pretty set, and you won't see many teams changing up their 15-man squad before the playoffs. The trade deadline has already passed, and most of the big-name players who were bought out have already found new homes. There are still a few veterans who might be bought out, though.

While the NBA's buyout market is harder for contending teams to navigate than ever before due to the newest CBA (Malcolm Brogdon, for example, would be a prime buyout candidate for contenders to sign in most years but his current contract would prevent him from signing to teams over the first or second tax aprons).

Even so, some veteran players just don't make a lot of sense in their current homes, and basketball gets weird during the home stretch. Young teams often cast their aging players aside to try out the young guys, and this allows them to tank in the process.

Players including Bones Hyland and Reggie Jackson have already been bought out/waived and still remain as free agents, while other previously bought out players such as Marvin Bagley and Ben Simmons have already signed with new teams. Other players, including Bruce Brown, seem to be a part of their team's long-term plans despite once being viewed as buyout candidates.

The buyout market might pick back up in activity here soon, though, because players must be bought out by March 1 in order to be eligible for the playoffs. So, check out the gallery to see the best-remaining NBA buyout candidates.

Cam Reddish and Dalton Knecht were put in a weird position when they were forced to return to Los Angeles. The Lakers originally traded the pair to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams because they desperately needed center depth. The big man failed his physical, though, so the trade was nullified.

Returning to a team that demonstrated that they didn't necessarily want you around has to be awkward. Both parties have to move forward, though, and Knecht has returned to the team as a vital part of their rotation and long-term plans. The rookie from Tennessee was a first-round pick in 2024 and has been one of the best first-year players this season. The Lakers only tried to trade him because of positional needs/roster makeup.

Cam Reddish, on the other hand, is clearly not a part of the Lakers' plans. He has been out of the Lakers rotation all season, and even though we are now a couple of weeks into his return to the Lakers, it still might make sense to move on from him. Los Angeles still needs more center help, even after the addition of Alex Len. The team has reportedly looked into centers from leagues outside of the NBA, and if there is a big man they can settle on, then they will need to clear a roster spot. In that case, a buyout involving Reddish would be likely.

Markieff Morris, Los Angeles Lakers

Speaking of the Lakers and their potential need for a roster spot, Markieff Morris is another player who the team could buyout if need be. Morris was traded alongside Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber in the Doncic-Anthony Davis trade that broke the internet. However, he was clearly a filler that helped make the money work for the deal.

With so many wings already on the roster, there isn't much of a place for Morris to make an impact in Los Angeles' rotation. Plus, at age 35, Morris isn't the player he once was. Watch out for the Lakers to buy out Morris if they pursue another center, which they might have to, considering Len hasn't played well (in limited time) since joining the team.

Seth Curry, Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference. Despite LaMelo Ball having his healthiest season in years (although he has still missed plenty of time), the Hornets just haven't been able to collect wins, and they are still clearly missing a few pieces. The Hornets improved after they drafted Brandon Miller second overall in 2023, but they clearly need another member of the core.

Another high draft pick could net them such a player, so the Hornets are prime tank candidates going forward. Seth Curry, the brother of Stephen Curry, isn't a part of the team's long-term plans. He just might make too many threes for them to lose as many games as they need to as well.

Because of that, the Hornets would be smart to buy out Curry. Contending teams around the league would love to have his three-point shooting expertise for a playoff run, and the 34-year-old deserves a chance to compete for a championship.