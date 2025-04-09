Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard will play his final season of professional basketball in the BIG3 league, suiting up for the Los Angeles Riot as a Player-Captain under head coach Nick Young, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Howard will lead the Riot alongside co-captains Jordan Crawford and Elijah Stewart. The trio reunites with Young after winning the BIG3 Championship together in 2023 as members of the Enemies. The Riot will make their home debut at the Intuit Dome on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

The announcement comes days after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Howard will be a first-ballot inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. He joins former teammate Carmelo Anthony, who was also recently announced as a member of the same Hall of Fame class. Howard and Anthony were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, built a Hall of Fame résumé over 18 seasons and 1,242 games. He averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 58.7% from the field.

He earned eight All-Star selections, five All-NBA First Team honors, and two Second Team and one Third Team selection. Howard also collected three consecutive NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards from 2009 to 2011 and was named to the All-Defensive First Team four times. He led the NBA in rebounds five times and in blocks twice.

Howard guided the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009, marking their first appearance since 1995. Although Orlando fell short against the Los Angeles Lakers, Howard’s dominance throughout that playoff run solidified his place among the league’s premier big men. He later won an NBA championship with the Lakers during the 2019-20 season.

Now preparing for his final stint as a professional player, Howard will compete in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, which features 3-on-3 play and has grown into a competitive platform for former NBA talent. His addition brings significant star power to the Los Angeles Riot, a newly launched franchise for the 2025 season.

Nick Young, a 12-year NBA veteran, will lead the Riot as head coach. Known for his time with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors, Young successfully transitioned to coaching after helping guide the Enemies to a championship.

Howard’s role as Player-Captain allows him to lead on and off the court, shaping team chemistry while anchoring the roster. With a decorated legacy and a final season ahead, Howard’s farewell tour promises to be a highlight of the BIG3’s 2025 campaign.