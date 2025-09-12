As the Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard saga that was uncovered by Pablo Torre continues, ESPN analyst Channing Frye had one question for the investigative reporter — why? ESPN's Road Trippin hosts discussed Leonard's no-show endorsement deal with the now-bankrupt Aspiration, reportedly worth $28 million. After Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denined any involvement with the deal, the NBA announced its investigation into the matter.

When the topic was first mentioned during the episode, Frye started the segment by questioning the motive behind Torre's investigation, per ESPN's Road Trippin.

“First of all, why you snitchin? Who cares? Do you know how much this lemon perfect bottle was? Probably 28 cents. This is what Steve Ballmer thinks of $28 million. He's oh, here you go. You want this? He don't care,” Frye said. “Also, why you snitchin? The reporter's snitchin.”

Co-host Richard Jefferson reminded Channing Frye that it's Pablo Torre's job to investigate, whereas the player — Leonard — is supposed to keep the reported endorsement deal a secret.

“The reporter's job is to snitch. Our job is to keep it quiet, right?” Ballmer didn't tell,” Jefferson said. “Kawhi didn't tell. So, Pablo's doing what he's supposed to do and he's doing an absolute great job. Shout him out for this investigation. Again, all of these things are allegedly.”

As the NBA's investigation continues, no new updates of its findings has been provided to the public.

Bill Simmons' theory that could vindicate Clippers' Kawhi Leonard

In what could be Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard's resonable explanation for his endorsement deal with Aspiration, The Ringer's Bill Simmons offered his theory. And it's a theory that could be accurate on the Bill Simmons podcast.

“What if Kawhi just never knew about any of this?” Simmons asked. “The smoking gun for this theory is Kawhi doesn't want to do any work. He doesn't want to have to do anything. Flip this around. Why would they be so determined to not have Kawhi do any work? Like, it's actually easy to go film an ad for an hour. It's easy to do five tweets a year. This is more like Kawhi is not going to do anything.”

Perhaps we'll find out what the NBA has to say about Leonard's reported “no-show” endorsement deal.