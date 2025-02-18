The NBA once again switched up their All-Star Game format in 2025, and reviews are mixed. This year, the league went with a four-team tournament featuring a team of veteran megastars, a team of international players, a squad of up-and-coming stars, and a non-All-Star Team from the Rising Stars Challenge. The tournament consisted of three games, each of which was played to 40, and Shaquille O'Neal's team of “OG” players won it all.

Stephen Curry ended up winning the MVP, and many fans were appreciative that there was more energy and effort put into this game compared to some of the bad All-Star Games in recent memory. Even so, there still wasn't much defense played, and injury prevention still seemed to be a greater priority than competition. These concerns were amplified by how the NHL handled All-Star Weekend this year.

The hockey league decided against a typical All-Star Game, and instead, fans were blessed with the 4 Nations Face-Off. Teams from four countries around the world squared off in a tournament, pinning the best players representing their home countries against one anothers, a la Olympics style. This was a preview of hockey's return to the Olympics in 2026. Intensity was high, action was packed, and fights were rampant. Sports fans couldn't have asked for anything more, except for the NBA to try a similar format.

Everybody loves FIBA/Olympics basketball, and a USA vs. World format during the NBA All-Star Weekend could be what bring prestige back to the game. After all, international players are more prevalent in the NBA than ever before, considering non-American-born players have won each of the last six MVP awards. Team USA tends to dominate in the Olympics, but a team with all of the best players outside of the United States might be able to give them a run for their money. One thing is for sure, and that is that all basketball fans would tune into the game, so we wanted to preview what rosters could look like if the NBA decided to try out a Team USA vs. the World showdown.

Team USA starters

PG: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry is still HIM, as evidenced by the fact that he won the MVP award during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The best three-point shooter ever and arguably the best point guard in history is nearing the end of his career, but he still has plenty left in the tank, especially when it comes to the biggest of stages. Curry has some massive moments during international play during the 2024 Olympics, and his jaw-dropping skill set would surely be prevalent during a USA vs. World format.

SG: Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Despite Anthony Edwards' recent claims that he doesn't strive to be the next face of the NBA, there is no doubting that role will be thrust upon him when some of the NBA's aging legends finally retire. This is especially true because the player he pinned as the future face of the NBA, Victor Wembanyama, isn't an American player, and the America-based league desperately needs homegrown star talent to shine bright.

SF: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

There is no telling when LeBron James will retire. He is already 40 years old and has played the most seasons in league history, so it is possible that he won't even be around for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. James has shown no signs of slowing down, though. He is already teaming up with his eldest son, Bronny James, and he could be waiting to hang 'em up until after Bryce James joins him in the professional ranks. If James is still around, though, it is safe to assume he'd be a starter for Team USA.

PF: Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant thrives in international competition. After all, he is the best player in Team USA history for his work in FIBA and the Olympics. Like Curry and James, Durant is running out of time in the NBA, but he is still clearly one of the best players in the world. It is safe to assume he will still be unguardable even at age 37 next season.

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

There are some big-name talents on Team USA's roster, but if the squad is lacking anything, it is big-man depth. Karl-Anthony Towns is a worthy starter. After all, he was named a 2025 NBA All-Star Game starter during his first season with the New York Knicks. He might be asked to play heavy minutes against the World because of a lack of center talent behind him in the USA's ranks, though.

Team USA reserves

6th: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum infamously spent a lot of time on the bench during the Olympics for Team USA, but he is good enough to be the sixth man for the team in their potential game against the world. The defending champion Boston Celtics are again thriving in part due to their best player's versatile skill set.

7th: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson has done nothing but prove himself since becoming the New York Knicks franchise player. While his Knicks teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, gets a starting nod over him here, that is just a product of the roster construction of this version of Team USA. If age and regression start to hit Curry by next season, Brunson could even be thrust into a starting role.

8th: Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

The Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade sent shockwaves through the basketball world, and the Dallas Mavericks were heavily scrutinized for what most thought was a horrible trade. That doesn't change the fact that Davis is still one of the best players in the NBA, though, and with few star American big men in the league, he'd play a huge role for Team USA in next year's potential All-Star Game.

9th: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers got of to one of the hottest stars in NBA history this season, and they haven't really slowed down since. That justified three All-Star nominations for the team this year, but that might not be a sustainable pace. Because of that, we think only Donovan Mitchell – and not Darius Garland or Evan Mobley – will make Team USA's potential squad next year. There are only 12 spots available on each team, and this format would make both of them tough cuts.

10th: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

The yin to Jayson Tatum's yan is Jaylen Brown. The Cal product is one of the best two-way players in the NBA. With so many elite scorers on this roster, his defensive prowess will be coveted.

11th: Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant missed most of last season with injuries/suspensions. Then, he missed the All-Star Game this season due to somewhat of a down season. His Memphis Grizzlies teammate, Jaren Jackson Jr., made the All-Star roster instead. Expect a big bounce-back from Morant next year, though. A big season will thrust him right back into the conversation as one of the faces of the NBA. Fans would certainly want to see his dunking ability in this game, too.

12th: Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Had it not been for an early season injury, Paolo Banchero was on pace to make the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Assuming he stays healthy next year, he'd certainly be a member of Team USA in their potential matchup vs. the world. The 2022 first-overall NBA Draft pick is one of the best young players in the world.

Team World starters

PG: Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic hasn't spent much time playing for the Los Angeles Lakers yet, but he is still clearly one of the best players in the NBA. The early career resume Doncic has is on par or better than anybody else in NBA history, and he'll only be 26 years old at next year's All-Star Weekend. His pairing with Nikola Jokic during the All-Star break is always fun, and it would definitely be entertaining in a hopefully more competitive game than normal.

SG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the front-runner to win the MVP award this year. He'd mark the fourth different/straight international MVP winner since Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award in 2018-19. The Oklahoma City Thunder star arguably isn't even in his prime yet, so he'd certainly be a starter for Team World next year.

SF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Scoring against Team World wouldn't be easy. The length and blocking expertise of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the next player listed on Team World's roster would give the American's fits. The Greek Freak is very much so a freak of nature. Although he had to miss the 2025 NBA All-Star Game because of injury (he was voted into the game), he has been one of the biggest advocates for a Team USA vs. Team World format.

PF: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

While the USA lacks center depth, Team World has more than enough of it. That pushes Antetokounmpo down to the small forward spot and former number one pick Victor Wembanyama down to power forward. This won't be a problem for the Frenchman who is quickly living up to the hype. While he made his first All-Star Game as a center, he spent plenty of time at the four position during his rookie campaign.

C: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA. His skill set isn't tailor made for the versions of the All-Star Games we've seen in recent years, as he isn't the highlight dunker of some of his peers. When it comes to trying to win, especially against Team USA, few do it better than the potential four-time MVP, though. With so many stars around him, his passing prowess would be coveted for this international squad.

Team World reserves

6th: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has spent a lot of his NBA career injured. Almost half of it, in fact, and the injury bug has certainly taken its toll this season. Embiid missed out on earning a 2025 NBA All-Star nod because he has only played in 17 games, and now he is worried another surgery could be coming in the offseason. He won an MVP as recently as 2022-23, though, so if he could string together a healthy season, then the Cameroonian native would certainly be a part of Team World.

Embiid actually played for Team USA during the 2024 Olympics, and there were rumors before that that he'd play for France. Ultimately, though, the center was born in Cameroon, so he'd definitely be playing on the World's roster vs. Team USA in this format.

7th: Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun has often been labeled as a “mini Jokic,” and he is proof of how skilled many foreign-born players are. He would bring more size, passing ability, and interior scoring to the World roster. Sengun just made his first All-Star appearance, and his Houston Rockets are on the come-up.

8th: Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen is actually having a down season with the Utah Jazz, as his 19.6 points per game are the lowest of his Utah tenure. His two previous seasons with the Jazz saw him average 25.6 and 23.2 points per game, though, and he is only 27 years old. Markkanen is only a one-time All-Star, but he is one of the best international players the NBA has to offer. The Finland native famously completed his military service time for the country in 2023.

9th: Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Like Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam was born in Cameroon. The power forward is now averaging 20-plus points per game for the sixth straight season.

10th: Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis was technically born in Portland, Oregon. However, he has Lithuanian heritage. His father, legendary international-turned-NBA player Arvydas Sabonis, was born in Lithuania SSR and had a legendary career playing overseas before he came stateside to join the Portland Trail Blazers. Domantas was born during his dad's playing days in the NBA. Arvydas was considered a legendary player, but Domantas is building a fantastic career in his own right. He is one of the best double-double/triple-double machines in the NBA.

11th: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray is already one of the best NBA players to never be named an All-Star. That could certainly change with a Team USA vs. World format, though. Even without an All-Star accolade to his name, Murray is certainly an All-Star caliber player, and he has proven that with some brilliant play over the last couple of months for the Denver Nuggets. Additionally, Murray always elevates his game at the biggest moments, so he'd thrive alongside his Nuggets teammate (Nikola Jokic) if the NBA decided to go this route.

12th: Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James of the Lakers and Franz Wagner vs. Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic are the two potential teammate vs. teammate matchups we could see if the NBA decided to implement the Team World vs. Team USA format. Wagner makes the roster over other international stars such as Rudy Gobert, OG Anunoby, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Kristaps Porzingis. Overall, the World roster we predict here has one Slovenian, two Canadians, one player from Greece, one Serbian, one player from France, two Cameroonians, one Lithuanian, one German (Wagner), one player from Finland, and a Turkish player.

Prediction

International play has almost always been dominated by the Americans, but the game of basketball is becoming more and more global. If you combine all of the best players from all of the other countries in the world, they can certainly give Team USA a run for their money. In fact, we think Team World would beat Team USA in this exercise.

On the one hand, Team World's roster consists of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. Those three have combined to win each of the last six NBA MVPs. Additionally, it is fair to argue that the three other most likely future MVP winners are all international players. Those players would be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (this year's front-runner), Luka Doncic (who is due for an MVP), and Victor Wembanyama (who will likely win multiple MVPs over his career).

This is an All-Star replacement game, and Team World certainly has the star players. Additionally, the best American players in the world are only getting older. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant rank as some of the best NBA players ever, but retirement is just around the corner for all three of them. Assuming this game would be highly competitive and not anything like the high-scoring, low-effort affairs in recent All-Star Games, we predict a final score of 111-110, with Team World just edging out Team USA.