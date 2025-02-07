The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is set to bring a fresh twist to the league's annual showcase event, featuring a four-team mini-tournament format instead of the traditional East vs. West matchup. Among the biggest headlines of the draft was the reunion of former Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Team Shaq.

James was the first overall pick in the All-Star draft, selected by Shaquille O'Neal. In a significant move, O’Neal later drafted Anthony Davis in the third round, reuniting the duo who won an NBA Championship together with the Lakers in 2020. This comes just days after Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles.

This year’s All-Star event features a dramatic shift from past years. Instead of the traditional single-game format, the NBA has introduced a four-team tournament. The teams consist of three squads drafted by TNT analysts Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith, while the fourth team will be the winner of the Rising Stars competition.

Each game in the tournament will be played to a target score of 40 points. The semi-final winners will face off in the final game, ensuring that players are motivated to put on a high-intensity performance.

Team Shaq, featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis, boasts a star-studded lineup. Joining them are Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Jaylen Brown.

Team Chuck, led by Charles Barkley, is built around international talent, featuring reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (the NBA’s current scoring leader with 32.8 PPG), Victor Wembanyama, Pascal Siakam, Alperen Şengün, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Donovan Mitchell.

Kenny Smith’s team leans toward younger rising stars, including Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Williams, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, and Tyler Herro.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 16 at San Francisco’s Chase Center, tipping off at 8:20 PM ET.