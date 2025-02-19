LaVar Ball, the father of basketball players LaMelo, Lonzo, and LiAngelo Ball, had to have his foot amputated due to a serious medical issue, according to TMZ. Ball had to have his right foot removed in a recent procedure, but he seems to be doing well and is in good spirits.

The Ball brothers have not said anything regarding their father's health yet, but it would not be a surprise if something was coming soon.

Ball has been a strong part of their foundation and has shown them the ultimate support throughout their careers. Before any of them were drafted, Ball found himself on multiple sports platforms, letting the world know about his children.

LaVar Ball is enjoying the success of his sons

LaVat Ball has been in the limelight since the same time that his sons were, and he's made sure to hype them up in any situation they're in. Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball were top picks in their respective drafts, and they've shown throughout their careers that they were worth the hype.

LaMelo is an All-Star in this league and is one of the better point guards in the league. His ability to shoot and find teammates for easy buckets has been a highlight in his game, and the next level for him is to play winning basketball and reach the playoffs. For Lonzo, he's had injuries that have hampered his career the past two seasons, but he returned this year and is playing solid for the Chicago Bulls, leading them to sign him to a contract extension.

For LiAngelo, he didn't have the same success as his brothers when it came to basketball, but since the year started, he has been a trending topic because of his rap song “Tweaker,” which he recently performed at during All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.