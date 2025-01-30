LiAngelo Ball, known in music as GELO or G3, has turned his breakout single “Tweaker” into a full-fledged cultural moment. The song, which skyrocketed to number one on multiple charts, now has an official music video that brings even more energy to its meteoric rise, per Complex. Fans had been waiting for the visual, and GELO did not disappoint, delivering a high-energy experience filmed in both Los Angeles and Chicago.

A Family Affair with Star Power

The video isn't just about the music; it’s a statement. Featuring cameos from GELO’s brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, the visual taps into the Ball family’s star power and tight-knit dynamic. The brothers, already dominant in the basketball world, now bring that same swagger to the music scene, flexing alongside GELO in scenes that showcase luxury, confidence, and a relentless drive for success.

Closing with a teaser for his next track, “Can You Please?,” GELO makes it clear that “Tweaker” is just the beginning. With Def Jam Recordings backing him, his momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Since its January 3 debut, “Tweaker” has become an undeniable force. The song hit number one on Spotify’s Viral US and Worldwide charts, Apple Music’s Hip-Hop chart, and iTunes’ Top Hip-Hop/Rap Songs. It also climbed to the top of the US Shazam chart and cracked the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 30 while securing the third spot on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

The track’s explosive popularity extended to social media, where it ranked as the second most viral song on TikTok and the third trending song on Instagram Reels. Celebrities, including Boosie Badazz and Storm Reid, have taken notice, adding to the buzz surrounding GELO’s rise.

Def Jam’s Latest Star

GELO’s partnership with Def Jam is personal. “It means a lot,” he shared, recalling his childhood memories of listening to DMX and playing Def Jam: Fight for NY. Label chairman Tunji Balogun praised GELO’s sound, calling it a refreshing throwback to a golden era of hip-hop while noting that the best is yet to come.

With millions of streams, industry backing, and a growing fanbase, GELO has officially arrived.