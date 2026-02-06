The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, but the dust has not settled when it comes to player movement. Now, the buyout market heats up.

A number of players, many of whom were involved in trade deadline trades, won't last long with their new teams. Instead, they will be bought out and free to sign with any team in free agency. In fact, some players have already been waived. So, who are the best players likely to be bought out or who have already been let go?

Lonzo Ball, PG

Teams in need of a point guard are in luck because the buyout market is likely to be plumb full of lead guards. Lonzo Ball, a former No. 2 overall pick, was already waived by the Utah Jazz. Injuries have derailed his career and prevented him from truly reaching his potential.

Even so, the heir to the Big Baller Brand throne is a jumbo facilitator with great positional size and the ability to get his teammates involved as a passer. As his athleticism has faded, his defense has regressed. He has also really struggled to shoot the 3-point shot this year (27.2%). Ball's inability to get downhill, coupled with his shooting struggles, really limits his best strength of playmaking.

He just hasn't been the same player since missing two straight seasons. Even so, a team might be willing to take a gamble on Ball in the hopes that he can start to return to form after a change of scenery.

Chris Paul, PG

Chris Paul's retirement tour hasn't gone exactly as planned. The all-time great point guard was set to play his final season with a Los Angeles Clippers team that he found great success with during his prime. However, Paul has been exiled for the last two months because the team sent him home due to differences with the organization and clashes with head coach Ty Lue.

Despite being on a cheap contract, which seemed very movable, Paul was left sitting at home for months before finally being traded to the Toronto Raptors, but the Raptors immediately informed Paul that he didn't have to report once they acquired him. Instead, he is likely to be bought out. Once that officially happens, Paul will be able to finish out his farewell tour under his own terms.

Paul is one of the best players in NBA history without a championship ring. Expect him to join a contender that can give him a chance to get that ring in his final season. Paul isn't the player he once was, but he can still efficiently command an offense because of his playmaking prowess. Paul started all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs just last year, helping Victor Wembanyama take the next step forward in his development in the process.

Mike Conley, PG

Mike Conley was traded twice ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Usually, players who are traded can't go back to their original team within one year, but this rule is negated when a player is traded twice, meaning Conley could go back to the Minnesota Timberwolves now that he Charlotte Hornets have officially waived him.

The Timberwolves' trade deadline plans didn't end up as grand as expected. Instead of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo or a star point guard, Minnesota ended up with just Ayo Dosunmu. The ex-Chicago Bull is having a solid season, but he is more of a shooting guard than a point guard, meaning the Timberwolves still are thin at the lead guard spot, especially since Rob Dillingham was also traded away.

Anthony Edwards has made it clear that he and his team want their veteran leader back. Ultimately, Conley will have the choice of where he finishes out the season.

Mason Plumlee, C

Mason Plumlee was acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the team immediately waived him to make room for newly acquired Jared McCain. The center wasn't bought out and could be claimed on the waiver wire, but in all likelihood, he will hit free agency and be free to sign anywhere.

Plumlee has been a solid backup center throughout his career. It was a little bit of a shock that the Charlotte Hornets didn't give him more minutes because they came into the year with question marks at the center position. The team prioritized youth, though, as they gave the big man minutes to Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabate instead. That has led to Plumlee's worst season to date, as he is averaging just 1.9 points per game in 8.9 minutes of action over 14 contests.

Plumlee provides an intriguing skill set that could provide value to a team, though. In addition to providing typical center skill sets, such as rebounding, rim protection, and play finishing, Plumlee sometimes expands his offense and shows off creation ability in the form of advanced passing and sneaky ball handling. Plumlee is good for a random highlight every few months.

Khris Middleton, SF

A year ago, the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic in the most shocking deal in NBA history. Time has proven that was a mistake, and that mistake has had a massive snowball effect that will likely result in Khris Middleton being bought out. Middleton was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Mavericks ahead of the trade deadline in the Anthony Davis trade.

Davis was, of course, the centerpiece of the aforementioned Doncic deal, but he couldn't buck the injury bug, and the Mavericks decided to cut their losses and embrace a youth movement led by Cooper Flagg. Middleton likely isn't a part of their plans, considering he is 34 years old, well past his prime, and has also had his fair share of injury woes in recent years.

Middleton is a three-time All-Star who is one of the best mid-range scorers in the league when healthy, though. During his prime, Middleton surpassed the 20-point per game mark four times. He still scored at a solid rate (10.3 points per game) with the Wizards this year despite the team prioritizing youth in their own right as well. Middleton's length and scoring will be coveted on the open market if he is, in fact, bought out. He is arguably the best buyout candidate.

Marvin Bagley, C

Just like Middleton, Marvin Bagley was a veteran who ended up in Dallas as a part of the Davis trade. If the Mavericks do embrace a youth movement, then Bagley could be let go, too. The former second overall pick is also closely linked to Doncic. He was the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and Doncic was selected one pick after him.

Bagley deserves credit for finding a niche in the NBA. He was originally viewed as a massive draft bust, but even though he didn't live up to his draft slot, he has become a solid role player for an extended period of time. Drafted as a power forward who was a little bit of a tweener, Bagley has settled into a role as a full-time center.

Bagley has some inside touch and can shoot the mid-range. He has also improved as a 3-point shooter after his lack of a jump shot earlier in his career was a big reason why he didn't meet pre-draft expectations. Bagley is shooting an impressive 42.1% from deep this year, albeit on just 19 total attempts.

Haywood Highsmith, SG

The Brooklyn Nets aren't good, but they actually have tons of depth. That is despite the fact that Haywood Highsmith hasn't played this season while recovering from offseason surgery. Because of their trade deadline moves, the Nets were forced to give up on Highsmith before he even had a chance to prove himself with the team.

The offseason trade acquisition was waived in the hours before the deadline passed. It is unclear if/when Highsmith will play this season. If his medicals get the green light, though, Highsmith would be an intriguing free agent target for a number of teams. After all, the former Miami Heat player has NBA Finals experience.

Highsmith doesn't put up flashy numbers, but he is a gritty player who plays defense and does the dirty work. Low-volume 3-and-D players are coveted by winning teams.

Cam Thomas, SG

Cam Thomas was waived by the Brooklyn Nets in a shocking move. Thomas has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but when given the green light, he is a high-level bucket getter. Thomas averaged 24 points per game just last season. He can score from any level on the floor, even when his shots come at a high degree of difficulty.

Thomas doesn't do much else but score, which is why he fell out of favor in Brooklyn. Even so, there is a place in the NBA for a pure shot-maker like Thomas.

Eric Gordon, SG

The Philadelphia 76ers offloaded Eric Gordon's contract to the Memphis Grizzlies. After trading Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. within the last year, the latter of whom was traded just days before the trade deadline, the Grizzlies found themselves in a rebuild.

They had room to take on contracts and a desire for even more picks, despite the fact that they now have 12 future first-round selections. The Grizzlies are getting younger, not older, though, so Gordon will most likely be bought out. Gordon has only played six games this year, but the 17-year veteran is a leader who can knock down 3-point shots when called upon.

Klay Thompson/DeMar DeRozan, SG

In all likelihood, neither Klay Thompson nor DeMar DeRozan is a legitimate buyout candidate. They are just too talented to be let go in that manner. They are worth mentioning as players who aren't 100% safe, though. Thompson is one of the best shooters ever, but his Mavericks tenure has been far from pretty.

When it comes to DeRozan, it was somewhat of a shock that the Sacramento Kings didn't trade him. Derozan is an elite mid-range shooter. Both of these players are past their primes, but any contender would love to have them if they were bought out.