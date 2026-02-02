The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. All-Star forward Anthony Edwards is on the injury report alongside Julius Randle, with both players listed as questionable. Jaren Jackson Jr. is dealing with a left quad contusion. After Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr. were listed on the injury report last week, here's everything we know about Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle's injuries and their playing status vs. the Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards is dealing with back spasms, while Julius Randle has a sore left thumb. Edwards' 33 points led his team to a 131-114 win against the Grizzlies on Saturday, as his status for Monday's matchup remains anyone's guess. Randle added 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting, including 4-for-5 from deep, seven assists, and seven rebounds in Saturday's 17-point win.

Edwards' commitment to defense helped force 18 Grizzlies turnovers, keeping them at bay as the Timberwolves cruised to a double-digit victory. Edwards was announced by the NBA as one of the Western Conference All-Star reserves. Anthony has reached his fourth All-Star Game in six years.

He's averaging career-bests in points (29.4), field-goal percentage (49.5%), 3-point shooting percentage (40.9%), and blocks (0.8). Randle is also averaging a career-best in a couple of statistical categories, including free-throw percentage (81.9%) and steals (1.2), while posting 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season.

He recorded a season-high 39 points in a 110-105 loss against the Rockets on January 16. The Timberwolves are on a four-game winning streak. As for whether Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is maybe.

Timberwolves injury report

Anthony Edwards — Questionable — Back spasms

Julius Randle — Questionable — Left thumb soreness

Terrence Shannon Jr. — Out — Left foot abductor hallucis strain

Grizzlies injury report

Santi Aldama — Out — Right knee injury management

Brandon Clarke — Out — Right calf sprain

Zach Edey — Out — Left ankle stress reaction

Jaren Jackson Jr. — Questionable — Left quad contusion

John Konchar — Out — Anterior triangle contusion

Ja Morant — Out — Left elbow UCL sprain

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Out — Left great toe; surgery recovery