Although the NBA MVP race is coming to a close, Bill Simmons is still undecided about who to select. Between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, both have had historic seasons.

Because of that, and other factors, it has made Simmons's life more difficult on who to select. He elaborated more on his podcast about why the decision has been difficult.

“The problem with the SGA candidacy, and he’s been amazing, we’ve talked about it, he’s having one of the best guard offensive seasons in the history of basketball,” Simmons said. “But if you gave Jokic, SGA’s two through twelve, I’m pretty sure he would be able to win 65 to 70 games with the team SGA has, and that’s where it dicey.

“What are you gonna remember when you remember this season? For me, it’s what Jokic did with this f****d-up Nuggets team that fired their coach with a week left and he had like the greatest offensive season I’ve seen since Jordan played.”

The comparison between the two players is certainly justified. On one hand, Gilgeous-Alexander has led his team to 68 wins while being the best player by a long shot.

On the flip side, Jokic has willed the Nuggets to a playoff spot and have had them be consistent the entire year. He's even averaged a triple double, marking the first player since Russell Westbrook to do so.

Bill Simmons is torn between SGA and Nikola Jokic

The decision to choose between the two is beyond tough. Again, both men have been in the MVP race since the regular season began.

However, they are are having such polar opposite, yet quality seasons to where some have suggested SGA and Jokic winning co-MVP. That wouldn't sit right, but it would be a familiar sight with Simmons and many others.

The race is torn, but eventually, one player will have to come out on top.

SGA has been adamant that this is his year to win the MVP. Meanwhile, Jokic claims that his historic season should be recognized.

Again, there is such a difference in opinion across the NBA universe between the two players.

No matter what, each player will make their case for the trophy. The winner will be decided during the NBA playoffs, and it could be a time when both SGA and Jokic square off against one another.

At the end of the day, Simmons is like nearly every NBA fan imaginable. A tough race between two of the league's best has everyone wondering who is ultimately deserving of the MVP.