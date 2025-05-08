The 2025 NBA Playoffs have sent a shockwave throughout the league as two of its titans, the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, are in an unprecedented position. For the first time since the introduction of the 16-team playoff format in 1983, two 60-win teams are facing 0-2 deficits in the second round.

Defending champion Boston Celtics, with their regular-season 61-21 record, were prohibitive favorites heading into their series with the New York Knicks. However, the Knicks had other plans in store for the Celtics. During Game 1, Boston lost 108-105 in an arduous overtime fight. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were fantastic, but were unable to shut the door down the stretch.

Game 2 was Boston's nightmare. Having established a 20-point lead, the Celtics imploded in the fourth quarter, losing 91-90 at home. The shooting woes from outside the arc were evident, with the team managing a paltry 25% three-point shooting. Turnovers accumulated, finishing at a disappointing 16 giveaways that fueled New York's rally. Tatum and Brown accounted for only 13-of-42 shots, leaving observers and fans wondering if the team would be able to recover as the series now moves to Madison Square Garden.

As the Celtics were stumbling, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had the best record in the league at 64-18, were struggling as well. Cleveland, having swept the Miami Heat in the first round, was shocked by the Indiana Pacers. Game 1 was a 121-112 defeat where Tyrese Haliburton controlled the court. But the actual heartbreak was in Game 2.

The Cavaliers established a comfortable 20-point advantage, as if in command. But the Pacers wore them down, and Haliburton hit again, sinking a game-winning three-pointer with only 1.1 seconds remaining to pilfer a 120-119 win. Donovan Mitchell's 48-point heroics were not enough to overcome Cleveland's turnovers and defensive breakdowns that cost them.

This twin whammy of 0-2 deficits by 60-win teams is unprecedented in the history of the NBA. Both Boston and Cleveland are now left with the daunting task of winning four of the next five games to keep their championship hopes alive. For two teams that dominated the regular season, the playoffs have revealed that nothing can be taken for granted.

The series now travels to New York and Indiana, as the Knicks and Pacers aim to drive home nails into the coffins. The Celtics and Cavaliers have it to do or die.