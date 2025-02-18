The NBA Slam Dunk Contest may not be the spectacle it once was, as the game's biggest stars have continually refused to join the event over the past few years, but Mac McClung has managed to breathe plenty of life into the event over its past three iterations. McClung became the first player in NBA history to win the event three consecutive times. But is this feat good enough for McClung to be included in Dwight Howard's Dunk Contest Mount Rushmore?

Howard, the 2008 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, named his Mount Rushmore of Dunk Contest champions, and his quartet did not include the three-time champion McClung.

“This one is difficult. Gotta have Vince [Carter] in here. Gotta have Dominique [Wilkins]. And I gotta go with the two A-Town, Josh Smith and myself,” Howard said in an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

Any Mount Rushmore of Slam Dunk Contest winners is subjective, so one cannot criticize Howard for his choices when everyone he went with, including himself, did have good showings in the event through the years. But of course, where would the fun be if his choices were not to be dissected?

Vince Carter might be the easiest inclusion on that Mount Rushmore; his showing at the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest still lives long in the memory, even 25 years later. Dominique Wilkins is also an incredible choice, as he was a true superstar who still decided to join the event, giving way to some epic duels between him and Michael Jordan back in the day.

Howard was always going to include himself, so he deserves a pass for that. The inclusion of Josh Smith might be the most mind-boggling, for some might see that there are other more worthy choices than the high-flying lefty. But Smith and Howard are close friends, and Howard decided to give someone close to him some flowers.

Who else deserves to go on Dwight Howard's Mount Rushmore of Slam Dunk Contest winners?

The easy answer to this question is Zach LaVine. LaVine is commonly thought of when the topic of the greatest Slam Dunk Contest participant comes to mind. LaVine was so good that he managed to outduel the people's champion nine years ago when he defeated Aaron Gordon in what many believe is the best Slam Dunk Contest of all time.

Mac McClung also deserves a spot, being the only three-peat winner of the competition, while Gordon does deserve a shout as well even though he never won (which is a downright travesty).