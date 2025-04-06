Like most college basketball fans, Stephen A. Smith is finding himself enamored with Walter Clayton Jr. during Florida's NCAA Tournament Final Four run. However, as he attempted to give the All-American his praise on social media, his comparison to Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham flopped.

After Clayton lifted Florida past Auburn in the Final Four with a 34-point performance, Smith attempted to give the guard his flowers. Unfortunately, as he attempted to compare his game to Cunningham, Smith accidentally said Clayton reminds him of “Wade Cunningham.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, just in case you did not know: this brother from [Florida basketball], his name is Walter Clayton Jr., and he is something special,” Smith tweeted. “The brother is the real deal. Reminds me of [Detroit Pistons] big time guard Wade Cunningham.”

Unsurprisingly, Smith's blunder did not go unnoticed by fans. Not only was Smith mocked for being a casual college basketball fan, but he was repeatedly blasted for his “Wade Cunningham” typo.

As a result, Wade Cunningham, a former IndyCar driver from Auckland, New Zealand, received some unexpected shine due to Smith's tweet. The majority of basketball fans previously had no idea who he is but are now at least aware of his existence, thanks to Smith.

Walter Clayton Jr.'s dominant Final Four performance

Despite the typo, Clayton still deserved the praise for his Final Four showing. Smith was not the only person to praise him on social media, as fans could not stop showering the Iona transfer with love after another dominant outing.

The 34-game was Clayton's second consecutive 30-point outing. He put up 30 against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight to guide Florida to a five-point comeback win. As one of the best late-game performers in college basketball, Clayton has hit big shots down the stretch of nearly every one of the Gators' NCAA Tournament contests.

Clayton's latest heroics pushed Florida to the National Championship Game, where it will face Houston in the final game of the season. The Cougars are coming off a stunning last-minute upset of Duke in the Final Four and present one of the best defenses in college basketball.