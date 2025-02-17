Players and fans alike are voicing their opinions following the latest iteration of NBA All-Star Weekend. Mixed reactions sounded throughout the proceedings, with Sunday's modified All-Star Game producing particularly polarizing results. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant praised the four-team tournament format, while Draymond Green ripped it to shreds.

There was more intensity on display, but unless the level of effort collectively increases to a significant degree, the midseason exhibition is unlikely to be considered a rousing success. All the league can do is keep trying to find ways to rejuvenate the game. Though, there might be something NBA Commissioner Adam Silver can enact to spice up All-Star Weekend as a whole.

He has looked to the international soccer scene to help guide him in his implementation of the in-season tournament, so maybe he can find inspiration elsewhere once again. Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women's basketball league founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, concluded a one-on-one tournament on Valentine's Day. Collier claimed victory over Aaliyah Edwards in the finals to clinch the $200,000 grand prize. Apparently, The Association is mulling over a similar type of idea.

“One spy told FOS that a $1 million prize has been discussed for a one-on-one event at NBA All-Star Weekend,” Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports wrote. Basketball fans have been clamoring for such a tourney for a long time, but now that the women's game has put it into action, there could be momentum for a men's version to take shape at some point in the future.

Can a one-on-one tourney give NBA All-Star Weekend the jolt it needs?

Durant admitted he would probably commit to participating in a one-on-one competition but did emphasize the importance of adding stakes. He does not believe pride alone is a strong enough incentive for star players, and by the sound of it, neither does the NBA. Although there are substantial amounts of money regularly being thrown around in the modern game, the opportunity to win an additional $1 million probably still carries plenty of appeal.

The NBA knows that a big chunk of the fandom finds its All-Star festivities to be stale. The Skills Challenge's flaws were embarrassingly exposed when San Antonio Spurs duo Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul attempted to cheat the system with a controversial strategy on Saturday night. The 3-point Contest is what it is, and although Mac McClung posted a magnificent individual performance, the Slam Dunk Contest continues to lack star power.

A one-on-one tournament can raise excitement to new heights, assuming the league is able to assemble a respectable bracket. Either way, though, it is encouraging to know that the NBA is staying proactive when it comes to thinking of new ways to improve the product.