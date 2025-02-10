Dallas Mavericks' new power forward Anthony Davis is reportedly confident about his long-term stability with his new team. Despite Daivs' injury setback after making his Mavericks debut, the nine-time All-Star sees a bright future ahead in Dallas.

Davis is confident he's on pace to strike a long-term deal with the Mavs, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“As painful as it was for many in the organization to bid farewell to Davis — he was universally well-liked — he joined a contender with capable centers who will allow him to play at the 4, a coach in Jason Kidd who was an assistant on the Lakers 2020 championship team, and a GM in Harrison who worked closely with him as his brand manager when Harrison was at Nike,” McMenamin reported.

“Plus, being on the same timeline as the 31-year-old Irving, Davis believes he will be there long enough to put down roots and sign a contract extension, sources said.”

Daivs finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in Mavericks debut in 31 minutes in his Mavericks debut. Dallas defeated the Houston Rockets 116-106. However, Anthony exited the game with a left adductor strain, and is expected to miss several weeks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

While the Lakers have seemingly found their next face of the franchise, the Mavs' process of implementing their's could be put on hold for up to one month before the defending Western Conference champions approach the postseason.

What Mavericks GM Nico Harrison ‘insists' about Anthony Davis

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison holds Anthony Davis in high regard. It's without a doubt one of the biggest factors into why he traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange for his former franchise player, Harrison believes Davis' talents are closer to Doncic's level than some may be willing to admit.

Harrison views Davis as a top-10 player, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Sources familiar with Harrison's thinking insist that he regards Davis, like Doncic, to be an unquestioned member of the league's top 10 players when he is healthy,” Marc Stein reports.

He also revealed that Lakers superstar LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, was shocked when he learned about the trade, but moreso of its timing, and that Doncic was included.

“This one was a shock,” Paul said. “The timing of it was a shock, who was involved was a shock, [but] the destination was not a shock, just based upon the relationship. AD has been someone that Nico has coveted since he got the job, so that's not a shock to me.”

The Lakers and Mavs will face off on February 25.