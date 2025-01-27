After the success of the Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu three-point shootout challenge, the NBA is rumored to make the spectacle even bigger. The Curry vs. Ionescu challenge was arguably the biggest highlight of last year's NBA All-Star festivities in Indianapolis. Curry narrowly beat Ionescu in an amazing cross-promotion for the WNBA amid their surge in viewership and fan interest.

Now, Sports Business Journal is reporting that Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark could join the fray as the NBA mulls moving the challenge to the NBA's reimagined All-Star Sunday Night.

“Sources said the league is likely going to move its second annual Steph vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point shootout to Sunday, in between the second semifinal game and the championship game,” wrote SBJ reporter Tom Friend, “A year ago, the Steph-Sabrina matchup was the gem of the Indianapolis weekend, staged on All-Star Saturday to rave reviews. But the sense is the league wants to make Sunday superior to Saturday — considering Sunday has previously been the ultimate letdown. And the way to potentially blow away Indianapolis is to add Clark to the mix.”

He added, “Going back months, reports have been that Steph vs. Sabrina 2.0 at Chase Center will morph into a shootout that includes Clark and former Warrior/Splash Brother Klay Thompson. If it happens, Sunday would go to another decibel level.”

The addition of Caitlin Clark, one of the most popular stars in the sport of basketball, will be an interesting proposition. She's known for her three-point shooting skill, even drawing comparisons to Steph Curry with her ability to change the game with the long ball. But, a Chase Center reunion between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson months after he left the Warriors. It would certainly be a made-for-TV moment that would give the home crowd something to cheer for during the All-Star spectacle.

The NBA is shaking things up again, introducing a brand-new format for the All-Star Game—the third change in the last decade. This year, the traditional East vs. West matchup is out, and a mini-tournament is in. Four teams will compete across three games: two semifinals and a championship game.

In the semifinals, two teams will play in Game 1, while the other two face off in Game 2. The winners of those games will then meet in the championship, Game 3. Each game will have a unique twist—the first team to score 40 points wins.