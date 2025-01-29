Fans are always curious to see if their favorite team will make a trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline. This year, the odds are pretty high that they will, as trade deadline frequency is at an all-time high. In fact, in 2024, there were 16 deals made involving 43 players and 19 teams. That was just on trade deadline day itself, too, and there are bound to be some big trades made before then.

Most notably, it seems like a matter of time until Jimmy Butler is traded, considering the Miami Heat have now suspended the star for a third time since he originally requested a trade.

Even the teams that have already made moves are likely not done wheeling and dealing yet. The Brooklyn Nets already traded for D'Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder was sent to the Golden State Warriors, and the Phoenix Suns added Nick Richards, but all of those teams seem poised to remain active ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

So, check out the gallery to see one trade that each team in the NBA should make ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Boston Celtics

Celtics acquire: Torrey Craig

Bulls acquire: Jaden Springer, second-round pick

Making moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline won't be easy for the cash-strapped Boston Celtics. They could use another defensive wing, and Torrey Craig is on a minimum contract and on a team looking to be trade deadline sellers.

Brooklyn Nets

Nets acquire: Ousmane Dieng, Kendrick Williams, Dillon Jones, Jaylin Williams, first-round pick

Thunder acquire: Cam Johnson

The Brooklyn Nets are clear-cut sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and their biggest remaining trade piece is Cam Johnson. The Nets should look to add even more picks (and young talent) in a potential trade, as they've already done in previous trades over the last year. No team can offer more assets for the future than the Oklahoma City Thunder.

New York Knicks

Knicks acquire: Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Talen Horton-Tucker

Bulls acquire: Mitchell Robinson, second-round pick

Tom Thibodeau is known to play his starters a lot of minutes. He hasn't had much of a choice this year due to the New York Knicks' lack of depth, either. New York would be smart to ship out Mitchell Robinson – who has missed all season so far with injury – for more depth at the guard and wing positions.

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers acquire: Cody Martin

Hornets acquire: Reggie Jackson, KJ Martin, two second-round picks

The 76ers are in an interesting place. They've struggled in comparison to expectations all year, but that is mainly because of injuries. It doesn't make a lot of sense to add more talent if Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey can't even stay on the floor together, but it is far too early to blow up the team, too.

KJ Martin and his contract seem like the most likely to be moved, and the athletic wing could probably net Cody Martin from the Charlotte Hornets. Martin would bring more scoring and defense off the wing, and the move would reunite him with his twin brother Caleb.

Toronto Raptors

Raptors acquire: Maxi Kleber, second-round pick

Mavericks acquire: Chris Boucher

Bruce Brown is the hottest name in trade rumors with the Toronto Raptors, but his contract might make him hard to deal. Chris Boucher, meanwhile, is much cheaper.

A near seven-foot who can make threes and block shots could be intriguing for teams around the league, too. Boucher would be an upgrade over Maxi Kleber, and the Mavericks need frontcourt help. Dereck Lively is out indefinitely with an injury.

Chicago Bulls

Bulls acquire: Marcus Smart, John Konchar, Brandon Clarke, first-round pick, second-round pick

Grizzlies acquire: Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls have seen Zach LaVine's trade value go up and down over the last couple of years. It has been down more often than up due to his mega contract, though. Right now, LaVine is playing his best basketball in years. If a team is desperate and willing to trade a huge haul for the All-Star guard, then now is the time to trade him if you are the Bulls. LaVine has been rumored to a handful of teams, including the Denver Nuggets, but we don't think Denver is willing to part with Michael Porter Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies could give up a big trade package for LaVine, though. The potential of the most athletic backcourt in basketball (with Ja Morant) could intrigue Memphis, and they have the picks and players to get a deal done. In this scenario, the Grizzlies seem like the likely largest bidder.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers acquire: Robert Williams, Jabari Walker

Trail Blazers acquire: Max Strus, second-round pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a great team with both an impressive starting lineup and tons of depth. Part of the reason they are thriving is because they are shooting at a historic pace from beyond the arc, especially when it comes to their reserves. The Cavaliers are still shooting 39.5% from three-point land, so they have shooters to spare.

Cleveland should be looking at an upgrade at backup center, though. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are great, but they are best when they share the floor together, and that has forced Tristan Thompson into action at points this season.

At this point, Thompson should never see the floor, and he should only serve as a veteran mentor on the team. Robert Williams, meanwhile, would bring even more shot-blocking ability than the team already has. The Trail Blazers have a logjam at the center position, so they should be willing to move off of the big man nicknamed Timelord.

Even if the Cavaliers have to depart with Max Strus, they still have Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang, Dean Wade, and Caris LeVert on the roster to make threes at the wing spots alongside or behind the core of Allen, Mobley, Darius Garland, and Donovan Mitchell.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons acquire: Brandon Ingram

Pelicans acquire: Tim Hardaway Jr. Simone Fontecchio, first-round pick, second-round pick

Reports indicate that the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans haven't discussed a Brandon Ingram trade, but we think it makes too much sense not to suggest. Things have not worked out for the Pelicans, largely because of injuries, which may force the team to move on from one of Ingram or Zion Williamson. Ingram seems like the more likely to go, considering he and his team haven't been able to come to a contract extension agreement.

Of course, the Pistons would need to be able to ensure they could re-sign Ingram before they trade a bunch of assets for him. But if he'd stay with the team long-term, he'd make tons of sense to add.

The Pistons went from bad to good really quickly, and now they should be looking to buy at the NBA trade deadline. Ingram is one of the most talented players on the trade block, and at just 27-years-old, he still fits Detroit's window.

Indiana Pacers

Pacers acquire: Cam Johnson, Keon Johnson

Nets acquire: Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, James Wiseman, Isaiah Jackson, James Johnson, first-round pick

It took a massive pre-trade deadline trade to get the Indiana Pacers over the hump and eventually into the Eastern Conference Finals last year. It might take the same thing this year, as Indiana has regressed since their surprising run to the conference finals. Last year's mega-deal saw them trade for Pascal Siakam. This year they should pursue one of the hottest names on the trade market: Cam Johnson.

The 3-and-D wing is one of the best shooters in the NBA. In fact, he is making over three 3-pointers per game while shooting over 40% from deep. The Nets are reportedly asking for two first-round picks, as they are embracing a full-blown rebuild.

Indiana might be able to hold onto a pick by trading recent first-rounder Jarace Walker and fellow three-and-D role player Aaron Nesmith, the latter of whom the Nets might be able to flip in another trade.

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks acquire: Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin

Wizards acquire: Khris Middleton, first-round pick

Khris Middleton has regressed drastically over the last couple of years. He has been especially bad since returning from injury this year. The Bucks would be smart to upgrade at Middleton's spot before their championship window with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard ends. Kyle Kuzma would provide that upgrade.

Atlanta Hawks

Hawks acquire: Collin Sexton

Jazz acquire: Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, first-round pick

The Atlanta Hawks have long searched for a capable backup point guard for Trae Young. While Collin Sexton has worked as a starter for the Utah Jazz, his energetic scoring style would work great in a sixth-man role. With a number of their future draft picks headed to San Antonio, the Hawks can't afford to tank/be deadline sellers. They might not be good enough to mortgage the future and buy at the NBA trade deadline, either.

Making a move for Sexton is a good compromise that will help moderately improve the team. Sexton has long been underrated, too. He is averaging 18.4 points per game, and he gives effort on the defensive end.

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets acquire: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish

Lakers acquire: Cody Martin

Nick Richards was already traded from the Charlotte Hornets, and Cody Martin could be next. With a disappointing record and Brandon Miller out for the year, the Hornets will likely once again be NBA trade deadline sellers.

Taking on reclamation projects like Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jaxson Hayes, and Cam Reddish could make sense. Perhaps one or two of them could resurrect their careers after a change of scenery. The Hornets have had luck turning forgotten players into contributors recently. Tre Mann is one name that comes to mind in that regard.

Miami Heat

Heat receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Kyle Anderson, Andrew Wiggins, first-round pick

Warriors receive: Jimmy Butler, Alec Burks

It is inevitable that Jimmy Butler will be traded, but the Heat haven't received a trade offer worth considering yet. Adding veterans or players on long-term contracts – like Bradley Beal – doesn't make a lot of sense for Miami. They are seemingly holding out for young players/picks/short-term contracts.

They could get that from the Golden State Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga has tons of potential, Kevon Looney is on an expiring deal, Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson make the money work, and the Warriors could toss in a first-round pick.

Orlando Magic

Magic acquire: Cam Johnson

Nets acquire: Mo Wagner, Gary Harris, two first-round picks

As mentioned earlier, Cam Johnson will be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market ahead of deadline day. Few teams, if any, make more sense for his services than the Orlando Magic. That is because Orlando has been looking for three-point shooting help for years, and they are still one of the worst teams from deep.

Johnson could single-handedly fix their biggest problem, and losing Wagner wouldn't hurt too much because he is out for the season with an injury. The Magic have plenty of trade assets, so they could meet the Nets' asking price of two first-round picks.

Washington Wizards

Wizards acquire: Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Kyle Anderson, first-round pick

Warriors acquire: Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma is seemingly growing frustrated in Washington. He just so happens to be the Wizards' best trade asset, too. We listed the Golden State Warriors as one destination that makes sense for Kuzma.

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets acquire: Jonas Valanciunas

Wizards acquire: Vlatko Cancar, Zeke Nnaji

The Denver Nuggets are near the bottom of the pack when it comes to trade assets, as their only tradeable first-round pick is a 2031 pick swap. Luckily, it shouldn't take too much to acquire Jonas Valanciunas.

The team has struggled in the minutes without Nikola Jokic on the floor for years, largely because they've never had a quality backup center. Valanciunas has spent a lot of time in the NBA as a starter, and he certainly isn't a part of the Washington Wizards' long-term plans. Zeke Nnaji is on a bad contract (so moving off of him is another plus for Denver), but the Wizards might be willing to swap an aging veteran for a swing on a younger player and recent first-round pick.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves acquire: Jerami Grant

Trail Blazers acquire: Julius Randle

One-for-one player swaps are rare in the NBA, but the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers might be willing to do just that with Julius Randle and Jerami Grant. Randle has been a bad fit for the Timberwolves, and Minnesota might be looking to cut their losses and move on.

Meanwhile, Grant is having a down year in Portland. He is still under contract for up to three more years, so the Trail Blazers might want to trade him while he still has some value.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder acquire: Zion Williamson

Pelicans acquire: Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams (Arkansas), first-round pick

Zion Williamson's trade value is tough to gauge. He is one of the most talented players in the NBA, but injury concerns and other extracurriculars are obviously massive red flags. It doesn't seem like the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to make a blockbuster move at this year's deadline, but they have such a surplus of assets that they can make a trade for a star whenever they want to.

Williamson is still only 24-years-old, and he is a 24.6 career point-per-game scorer. Taking a gamble on him could be worth the risk. Perhaps it will take multiple first-rounders to acquire him, but the Pelicans might just be ready to move on and get rid of the headache. Plus, they are getting three solid players back in this deal.

Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers acquire: Brandon Ingram

Pelicans acquire: Deandre Ayton

The Trail Blazers seemingly have a lot of players on the trade block ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline. Reports suggest it is going to be hard to find a suitor for Deandre Ayton, but if the team is able to move the former first-overall pick, then they need to jump on to the chance to do so. In addition to Ayton, the Trail Blazers have Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams, and Duop Reath on the roster, and they all need minutes at the five. One of those players certainly has to go.

On top of that, Brandon Ingram has one foot out the door in New Orleans. Perhaps a change of scenery for both of these players could get them on the right track. The Pelicans could really use more help at the center position, too.

Utah Jazz

Jazz acquire: Bones Hyland, Kris Dunn, P.J. Tucker, Amir Coffey, Mo Bamba, Nicolas Batum, first-round pick, second-round pick

Clippers acquire: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Johnny Juzang

Both Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton seem to be out the door in Utah. Perhaps the Jazz can pull off a trade involving both of them.

The Los Angeles Clippers have exceeded expectations, but you have to wonder if Norman Powell's scoring improvement and James Harden's resurgence are sustainable. Clarkson and Sexton would bring some more scoring pop to help take the burden off of their shoulders.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors acquire: Zach LaVine, Torrey Craig

Bulls acquire: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kyle Anderson, Gui Santos, two first-round picks

Zach LaVine has re-established his trade value during the midst of a great season. Although Stephen Curry has stated he doesn't want the Warriors to mortgage their future for a win-now move, you can't expect the team to stand pat at the NBA trade deadline.

In this LaVine proposal, they get to hold onto Jonathan Kuminga. LaVine would provide a great boost to the Warriors, and he'd provide a backcourt partner for Curry more talented than anyone he has had since before Klay Thompson's injuries.

Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers acquire: Brandon Ingram

Pelicans acquire: Terance Mann, Derrick Jones Jr., P.J. Tucker, first-round pick

Despite Paul George's departure to the 76ers, the Los Angeles Clippers have played well this season. They could still use a forward to replace George's skill set, though, so a long and lanky scorer who is on the trading block like Brandon Ingram makes tons of sense.

With Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden all playing great ball, an Ingram trade would give the Clippers a legitimate big four and catapult them from surprise team to legitimate contender.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers acquire: Nikola Vucevic

Bulls acquire: Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, first-round pick

The media and the Los Angeles Lakers' fan base will have you believe that they are in the running for a trade involving almost everybody in the NBA. It is very possible they already made their “big” deal this year when they moved D'Angelo Russell for Dorian Finney Smith, though.

However, Anthony Davis has again made it known he'd prefer to play the power forward position, so the Lakers might have to go out and get a center.

Phoenix Suns

Suns acquire: Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson

Heat acquire: Bradley Beal, two first-round picks

The Phoenix Suns have done everything they can to signal a big trade is coming. Firstly, they moved Bradley Beal to the bench. Then, they traded (a potentially high-quality) first-round pick in 2031 for three first-round picks coming sooner, all of which will likely end up being late first-rounders.

They seem to be at the top of the line in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes. Although Beal is signed to a bad contract, the Heat's hand may be forced into making a deal with Phoenix if no other deals materialize. The teams will just need Beal to veto his no-trade clause.

Sacramento Kings

Kings acquire: Mitchell Robinson

Knicks acquire: Trey Lyles, three second-round picks

The New York Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason, and they have Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa capable of backing him up. That makes Mitchell Robinson expendable, especially considering he has continuously been hurt during his time in New York.

While the injury woes are worrisome, the Kings could use a backup center, especially one with elite rim protection skills like Robinson. His injury past means Robinson's return to the court is just around the corner, so trade rumors will start to pick up for the big man.

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks acquire: Santi Aldama

Grizzlies acquire: Dwight Powell, two second-round picks

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the teams in discussion with the Heat for Jimmy Butler, but we think it would take too big of a trade package to land the six-time All-Star. The Mavericks might take a backseat at this year's deadline after being super active over the last few years, but they could also put together a package for Santi Aldama.

The Grizzlies are at risk to losing Aldama for nothing in the offseason, so they might be willing to take on a couple of draft picks for him.

Houston Rockets

Rockets acquire: Jimmy Butler, Alec Burks

Heat acquire: Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green, two first-round picks

As mentioned earlier, it is likely only a matter of time before Jimmy Butler is traded. The Houston Rockets were originally listed among his ideal trade destinations, and they have more assets to trade than a lot of the other teams who have signaled interest. The Rockets are young and exciting, so they shouldn't trade anyone from their young core.

Butler's trade value is tanking, though, so Dillon Brooks and draft picks might get a deal done. Butler would replicate everything the team would lose while shipping out Brooks, but he'd also bring so much more to the table.

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies acquire: Jimmy Butler

Heat acquire: Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, first-round pick

Jimmy Butler has reportedly informed the Memphis Grizzlies that he doesn't want to play for them, but that just doesn't make sense. They are a talented and gritty team that plays a brand of basketball that Butler could thrive in.

If Butler changes his mind, the Grizzlies would be a great fit for him. All of Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart, and Brandon Clarke are rotation-caliber players, so if the Heat still want to compete now, this is a trade package that could make sense.

New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans acquire: Nikola Vucevic

Bulls acquire: Herb Jones, Daniel Theis, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, second-round pick

The Chicago Bulls are willing to move nearly everybody on their roster. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are also thought of as NBA trade deadline sellers. New Orleans has a lot of intriguing pieces, and perhaps they can re-tool for a run next season instead of blowing things up, though.

Nikola Vucevic is under contract for next year, and he fills the Pelicans' biggest need at the center position. His ability to stretch the floor could work well alongside Zion Williamson, too. Losing Herb Jones and his defense would hurt, but he is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that is keeping him out indefinitely.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs acquire: De'Aaron Fox

Kings acquire: Keldon Johnson, Blake Wesley, Zach Collins, three first-round picks, three second-round picks

The Sacramento Kings are expected to open up trade talks involving De'Aaron Fox, and that makes the point guard arguably the top guy in the market. No team makes more sense for his services than the San Antonio Spurs. Chris Paul has given them the much-needed floor general role this year, but that shouldn't stop them from trading for Fox. Paul is 39 years old and a free agent at season's end.

The Spurs have nine tradable first-round picks and some young prospects at their disposal for a trade. It will certainly take a huge haul to land Fox, but he would be worth it, especially when paired up with Victor Wembanyama.