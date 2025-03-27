Only a handful of people can call themselves NBA players each year. In fact, BETMGM even published a statistic that says the odds of a college basketball player making the NBA is only 1.2%. For high school players, the probability decreases to .03%.

Prior to the start of the 2024-2025 season, only 552 players were listed on an NBA roster (including 2-way players). While the most important trait someone needs to have to make the NBA is still hard work, what are the chances someone makes the NBA if he stands under 6 feet?

If history tells us anything, the odds for under 6-foot players aren't good

We've seen former NBA players like Calvin Murphy, Isaiah Thomas, Muggsy Bogues, Spud Webb, and J.J. Barea manage to thrive in the NBA despite standing under six feet tall. Unfortunately, these players turned out to be exceptions to the rule, not the norm. For this season, the average height of an NBA player is 6-foot-7, or 78.54 inches.

Over the course of history, the average height of an NBA player each season moves from 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-7. Of course, it goes without saying that this statistic is only an accumulation of all the players currently in the league for that season.

How many players under 6 feet are currently in the NBA?

Only one player was listed under 6 feet prior to the start of the season:

Memphis Grizzlies two-way rookie Yuki Kawamura, who stands 5-foot-8. Knowing that 552 players were listed on an NBA roster means that the odds of making the NBA if you're under 6 feet is roughly .18%.

This stat is a bit flawed, though, since there are some players currently in the league listed exactly at 6 feet These players are:

Jose Alvarado

Mike Conley

Aaron Holiday

Kyle Lowry

Jordan McLaughlin

Davion Mitchell

Chris Paul

K.J. Simpson

Fred VanVleet

If we add those players to that list, the number jumps from 1 to 10. Sadly, even then, the odds of making the NBA only go up to roughly .02%. While basketball has shifted to more positionless basketball, it seems the NBA is still a big man league after all. But even if you're on the wrong side of a statistic, don't let it discourage you from pursuing your dreams. After all, it has been done before. Even if it wasn't, there is always a first time for everything.