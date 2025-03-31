The annual NBA Three-Point Shooting Contest is one of the spectacles of the All-Star Weekend. It features the best shooters in the league going toe to toe to display one of the major aspects of basketball. Here is a look at the 10 greatest performances at the Three-Point contest.

Check out the gallery.

1. Stephen Curry sets the record for most points in a single round

At the 2021 edition of the Three-Point Shooting Contest, Stephen Curry cemented himself as the greatest shooter of all time in dominant fashion. In the first round, Curry had a historic showing, setting the record of 31 points, which is the most for any single round in the event's history.

In the final round, Curry needed to surpass Mike Conley's 27. The four-time NBA champion shot 28 in the crucial phase to take his second Three-Point Shooting Contest title, becoming the seventh player to win the showing multiple times.

2. Sabrina Ionescu gives Stephen Curry a run for his money

Today, we are seeing arguably the most influential batch of WNBA stars. This includes sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu. To add some flavor to the NBA All-Star Weekend, the NBA added a special Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu Three-Point Shooting contest. Although Curry came away with a win, the New York Liberty star made sure to make the best shooter in the world sweat, losing only by three points 29-26.

3. Craig Hodges sets the record for most shots made in a single round

Craig Hodges is one of the best players to ever stamp his name in the Three Point Shooting Contest history books. His most famous feat was knocking down his first 19 shots at the 1991 Three Point Shooting Contest. Eventually, Hodges claimed his second title.

4. Larry Bird clinches his third Three-Point Contest title

When it comes to the Three-Point Shooting Contests, Larry Bird was arguably the king. In 1988, he set the record for the most wins in the contest with three. To make matters more interesting, Bird didn't even need to remove his warmup jacket to secure his third.

5. Craig Hodges ties Larry Bird for most Three-Point Contest wins

The only other NBA player to match Bird's total was Hodges. After winning in 1990 and 1991, he claimed his third in 1992. to this day, Hodges and Bird remain untouchable as the only NBA players to ever win three straight.

6. Stephen Curry hits 13 straight for 1st Three-Point Shooting Contest title

2015 was the year Curry rose to relevancy in the NBA. His shooting first made waves at the Three-Point Shooting Contest, where he emerged victorious for his first win. During that edition, the Warriors star converted 13 straight shots, the most since Hodges' 19 in 1991.

7. KAT becomes 1st center to win Three-Point Shooting Contest

Traditionally, centers rarely played in the perimeter. As a result no center ever won the Three-Point Shooting Contest until 2022 in the form of Karl-Anthony Towns. In the modern NBA, big men are now normally asked to shoot, and Towns is one of the best. KAT had a strong final round, finishing with 29 points to beat guards Trae Young and Luke Kennard.

8. Klay Thompson knocks out his Splash Brother

A year after winning his first Three-Point Shooting Contest, Curry was expected to defend his title. The only catch was he had to deal with his Splash Brother and Warriors teammate Klay Thompson. Thompson's 27 in the final round was enough to dethrone Curry that year. It was arguably one of the best showcases featuring two of the best snipers in the game.

9. Mike Conley sets shooting percentage record in Three-Point Contest

At the 2021 Three-Point Shooting contest Mike Conley was only tapped as a replacement for an injured Devin Booker. His addition ultimately caught everyone by surprise. During the entire event, he converted 53 of 80 shots. Despite being a last-minute contestant, Conley made it all the way to the final round only to concede to Curry in the final round by a single point. Nonetheless, it's the highest shooting percentage for any player who participated in the event.

10. Tyrese Haliburton ties Stephen Curry for most points in a single round

Back in 2021, Curry set the record for 31 points in the opening round. Two years later, the feat was replicated by Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Hali had a red-hot opening round, despite having an unorthodox shot in 2023. Although Haliburton didn't win that contest, his stellar shooting was a sight to behold for a first-round performance. The last player to match that total was Buddy Hield, who joined the club in 2025.