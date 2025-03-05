Coaching in the NBA is a tough job. In fact, even if the team is performing well, sometimes it isn't enough to stay on the sidelines. However, not all firings are always the right move by the front office. Here are the 10 most regretful NBA coach firings by a franchise, ranked.

The Milwaukee Bucks had just brought in Adrian Griffin and NBA All-Star guard Damian Lillard with the hopes of returning back to the championship conversation. Initially, Griffin led the Bucks to a strong 30-13 start.

But despite the hot start, Bucks players and the newly minted head coach weren't on the same page, convincing the Bucks to fire Griffin and replacing him with onetime NBA champion coach Doc Rivers. However, the Bucks under Rivers finished season with a 17-19 record to go along with a first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in six games.

2. Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers)

A huge reason behind the Los Angeles Lakers' success inside the NBA Bubble was the defensive coaching tactics of Frank Vogel. Vogel's system complemented his personnel, allowing the Lakers to dominate on transition en route to the Lakers winning the 2020 NBA title.

However, Vogel's Lakers tenure as coach started to end when he wasn't able to integrate the newly acquired Russell Westbrook into the team. The Lakers front office pinned the blame on Vogel. However, anyone could tell that Westbrook was a poor fit right from the get-go. Since Vogel's departure, the Purple and Gold have yet to make another Finals appearance.

Another NBA champion head coach who was surprisingly fired was Nick Nurse. In 2019, Nurse led the Toronto Raptors to a monumental championship run at the expense of the Golden State Warriors. But afterwards, the Raptors also experienced several departures, including Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. There were obvious glaring holes in the Raptors roster, despite the rise of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. To this day, Nurse remains as the only coach to ever lead the franchise to a title.

Mike Budenholzer led the Bucks to their first NBA championship in five decades in the 2021 NBA Finals. However, it seems that the players, fans, and front office turned on him after the franchise failed to defend their title followed by a meltdown against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Although there were grounds to dismiss the NBA champion coach, Milwaukee has yet to find someone who can replicate his feat.

5. Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns)

Coming off an NBA Finals run and an NBA Coach of the Year Award, it was a head scratcher that the Phoenix Suns decided to let go of Monty Williams. Williams led the Suns to an appearance at the 2021 NBA Finals, the franchise's first since 1993. But despite Williams' brilliance, the franchise grew tired after two-straight playoff exits. The team just had a new owner, Matt Ishbia, who also decided to trade for Kevin Durant. Fast-forward to today, the Suns are nowhere near legitimate contenders in the West.

6. Scott Brooks (Oklahoma City Thunder)

The rise of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2010s could be attributed to the coaching brilliance of Scott Brooks. In fact, Brooks finished his Thunder stint with a solid 338-207 record across seven seasons. He even led the franchise to an appearance in the 2012 NBA Finals before falling to the star-studded Miami Heat.

In the 2014-15 season, under his watch, the Thunder missed out on the postseason. However, it was by no means Brooks' fault, as the team suffered an injury bug, including the absence of Kevin Durant. Things didn't go as well for the Thunder afterwards. They blew a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. It's only recently that the Thunder are a top contender in the West thanks to a long rebuilding chapter.

7. George Karl (Denver Nuggets)

Guiding a Denver Nuggets team with little to no superstars to a 57-25 record is an impressive feat. In fact, this even merited George Karl the NBA Coach of the Year recognition. However, the front office was uncertain about Karl's contract situation.

In order to keep him from walking away, the Nuggets management decided to make the first move instead. Karl's firing was immediately felt in the franchise, as the team went on to post successive 30-win seasons. It took a number of years before Mike Malone finally led the franchise back in the right direction.

Speaking of Mike Malone, prior to coaching the Nuggets, he actually got his first head-coaching gig with the Sacramento Kings. He led them to a measly 39-67 record across two seasons. Although his record may make his firing valid, make no mistake, the Kings had an imperfect roster. To make matters worse, his best player, DeMarcus Cousins, came down with viral meningitis, which sidelined him for 10 games.

9. Terry Stotts (Portland Trail Blazers)

The Portland Trail Blazers were one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and the brains behind the franchise's success was Terry Stotts. From 2012-21, Stotts coached the Blazers to a solid 420-318 record. But after the Blazers suffered a first-round exit at the hands of the Nuggets, the front office informed him that his time as coach was up. The Blazers are still trying to mount a rebuild.

10. Darvin Ham (Los Angeles Lakers)

Although a lot of Lakers fans were happy to see Darvin Ham leave the Lakers, the Lakers front office have to feel a little bitter about seeing Ham collect another NBA Cup title. He actually guided the Lakers to become the first-ever NBA Cup champions before winning his second with the Bucks as an assistant coach this time. Had the Lakers kept Ham, the team might've had a chance to go back to back.