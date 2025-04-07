The NBA Rookie of the Year Award is given to the most outstanding rookie of the season. More often than not, the race for the award usually shows a clear winner, such as the 2023-23 season when the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama won unanimously.

However, there have been times when it was competitive. There is no clear favorite for the current season, although Stephon Castle might give the Spurs the winners of the award in consecutive seasons. So let's look at the 10 tightest NBA Rookie of the Year races in NBA history, ranked, to see just how close the awards races can be.

Check out the gallery.

1. 1970-71

Boston Celtics center Dave Cowens (18) during the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks at The Omni.
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The 1971 NBA Rookie of the Year race marked the first time there were two award winners. The winners were Dave Cowens and Geoff Petrie. Cowens averaged 17.0 points and 15.0 rebounds per game. On the other hand, Petrie had 24.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Both players won 36 points to become the first co-Rookie of the Year winners in NBA history.

3. 1994-95

Phoenix Suns forward Grant Hill (33) puts up a shot against the Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Kidd (2) during the second half at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 96-94.
Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports.

The second time the NBA witnessed two NBA Rookie of the Year winners in the same season was in 1995. The winners were Jason Kidd and Grant Hill. Both players earned 43 points in voting. Both lottery picks made a good account of themselves in their first year in the league for their respective teams. Kidd averaged 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. Hill, on the other hand, led all rookies in scoring with 19.9 points per game.

2. 1999-00

Philadelphia 76ers forward Elton Brand (left) is defended by New Jersey Nets center Tony Battie (right) during the fourth quarter at the Wachovia Center. The 76ers defeated the Nets 93-92.
Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The third and most recent time there were two NBA Rookie of the Year winners was in 2000. Elton Brand and Steve Francis earned 58 points apiece. Brand averaged a double-double of 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, while Francis was an offensive force for the Houston Rockets. The latter put up 18.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

4. 1980-81

Former UofL great Darrell Griffith speaks during a ceremony to honor former head coach Denny Crum. A banner honoring Crum was installed on the side of Whiskey Row Lofts on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Crum was one of the original honorees from the 20-year old program whose banner had been removed at it's previous location due to construction. It now hangs across from the KFC Yum! Center.
Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal

For the 1980-81 season, it was second overall pick of the 1980 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, Darrell Griffith, who took the NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Griffith led all rookies with 20.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. However, it wasn't a walk in the park voting-wise. Nearly toppling him in votes was Kelvin Ramsey, who earned 18 points, just one point shy of Griffith's voting tally. The fourth overall pick selected by the Portland Trail Blazers averaged 15.2 points per game.

5. 1974-75

Jamaal Wilkes arrives at Symphony Hall for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement.
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The 1974-75 season was certainly a tight NBA Rookie of the Year race. John Drew pretty much led all rookies with an average of 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds while playing for the Atlanta Hawks. However, the Hawks only posted a 31-51 record. This paved the way for Jamaal Wilkes to steal the award. Averaging 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the 48-34 Golden State Warriors, Wilkes received 7.6 voting points, beating out Drew's 5.1.

6. 1993-94

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Rookies Chris Webber and Anfernee Hardaway were neck-and-neck fighting for the 1993-94 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Hardaway ultimately gave it his all, putting up 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game during his freshman year with the Orlando Magic. However, it was Webber who prevailed. The Golden State Warriors rookie put up 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game to earn 53 voting points, six more than Hardaway's total.

7. 1996-97

Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson (3) in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena.
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

It's quite rare to see two players of the same position battle it out in the NBA Rookie of the Year race. However, in the 1996-97 season, fans were in for a treat as they witnessed two of the greatest point guard rookies in Allen Iverson and Stephon Marbury compete for the award. Iverson ultimately won with 44 points to Marbury's 35. Iverson was simply better, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

8. 2021-22

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) defends Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
David Richard-Imagn Images

Unexpectedly, the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year race featured the third and fourth overall picks of the 2021 NBA Draft. Both Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley are also towering big men for their respective teams. Mobley had a stellar rookie year, putting up 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. But the award went to Barnes, who earned 378 voting points, 12 more than Mobley. The Toronto Raptors' fourth overall pick produced 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

9. 1981-82

Pistons' Isiah Thomas guards Trailblazers' Player as he takes the ball down the court and Buck Williams in game three of the NBA Finals.
File Photo, Detroit Free Press, USA Today Network

Kelly Tripuka was probably the most lethal scoring rookie during the 1982 NBA Rookie of the Year race. He scored 21.6 points per game for the lowly 39-43 Detroit Pistons. Nonetheless, it was Buck Williams who was able to garner more votes with 33 points. Williams was a double-double machine for the 44-38 New Jersey Nets, averaging 15.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.

10. 2003-04

Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony (15) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) at Quicken Loans Arena.
Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The least tight NBA Rookie of the Year race in this list is the 2003-04 NBA Rookie of the Year race. Although LeBron James ran away with 508 points, Carmelo Anthony was in striking distance during the course of the regular season. Melo actually averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for a much better 43-39 Denver Nuggets. On the other hand, James became one of the few rookies to post a 20-5-5 rookie season for a dysfunctional 35-47 Cleveland Cavaliers team.