In today's NBA, offenses have reached unprecedented levels of sophistication. Teams average more points than ever before, utilizing complex schemes involving constant movement, deadly three-point shooting, and spacing that stretches defenses to their breaking point. Zion Williamson's prideful New Orleans Pelicans are losing ground just trying to keep up. That is why James Borrego is among those advocating for a subtle but significant philosophical shift back to a more physically permissive defensive standard.

For Borrego, it’s not about reverting to brutal, low-scoring slugfests, but about restoring a necessary balance that allows defenders to operate on instinct. The change back to the hand-checking days may bring back more competitive basketball in the process. When defenders are forced to defend in space for entire possessions without the ability to apply legal contact, the math tilts decisively toward the offense.

“I think when they're not you know analyzing, and (suffering from) paralysis by analysis, when they can just go be instinctive and use their god-given abilities and force and aggression, you have a better chance to guard in this league today,” Borrego noted. “The league is probably allowing us to guard a little bit more with our hands, and I think that's a good thing.”

Borrego's philosophy isn't just nostalgia; it's pragmatic. Today's offenses feature endless ball movement, off-ball screens, and spacing that exploits any hesitation. Without the ability to use their hands or bodies more assertively, defenders are indecisive. That leaves a team dead on arrival at the NBA level.

Article Continues Below

“With the amount of movement offensively in the space, if we don't allow that (physical play), we're going to see 150 plus (points) every night,” admitted Borredo. “So, we have to defend with our hands, with our physicality, bodies in front of bodies, which is similar to how it was back in the day. Now, you just got to do it for more possessions and with, you know, more speed probably.”

This does not mean eliminating freedom of movement, but recalibrating it. It’s about permitting defenders to use their strength and instincts to stay in front of offensive marvels, fostering a more balanced, physically demanding, and strategically nuanced contest. In Borrego’s view, allowing this defensive revival is essential not to stifle offense, but to restore the competitive tension that makes the game truly compelling.

It might even help the Pelicans earn a few more wins this season.