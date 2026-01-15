The New Orleans Pelicans may be among the worst teams in the association, but their front office is not about to give up anyone for cheap. In fact, they are demanding a king's ransom for their core players, including, but not limited to, Herb Jones. Even with Jones suffering through an injury-ravaged season that's limited his time on the court thus far this season, the Pelicans are reportedly asking for at least two first-round picks in exchange for the 27-year-old wing.

If Jones were at full health and at full strength, forking over that kind of price for him would be a no-brainer. But his injury issues further compound the question marks that come with acquiring him at such a steep price. Nonetheless, for a team that's on the cusp of winning a title, or at least for any team with aspirations of making it deep into the playoffs, having someone like Jones could help further matchup-proof the roster.

With that said, here are the five best trade destinations for the Pelicans should they lower their demands for Jones.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder

Before diving any deeper, it has to be said that this piece is simply focusing on which team would benefit the most from acquiring Jones. Any team would be better with Jones on the roster, but some teams reap more rewards than others.

The Thunder, on paper, don't seem like a team that needs to make any moves. They have a complete roster, especially on the defensive end, and despite their rough stretch in recent weeks, they still stand out as the team to beat this season.

But if there's any team in the NBA that can match the Pelicans' asking price for Jones without feeling too bad about it, it's the Thunder. They still have a ton of first-round picks to spare, and Luguentz Dort's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, Jones is locked up at a bargain contract for this season and the next, and he'll be making around $67 million from the 2027-28 season to the 2029-30 campaign. He could be a ready-made replacement, and those two are so close to each other in terms of their level as a defender.

Alas, the Thunder don't make sense simply because their front office doesn't exactly prefer to rock the boat. They love their team, and no one should be surprised if they stand pat. But it would be interesting to see just how much more insane their defense can get. Having Jones, Dort, Alex Caruso, and Cason Wallace on the same team should be illegal.

4. Denver Nuggets

What makes the Nuggets such a non-player on the trade market is that they cannot trade any of their future firsts due to the tricky stipulations they had to include just so they could acquire the likes of Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, Jalen Pickett, and Hunter Tyson.

This renders them essentially out of the race for Jones, although one has to admit that the Nuggets would be an incredible fit for the Pelicans forward.

Denver, at full strength, is a force to be reckoned with, but they rarely have had all their core players healthy at the same time this season — with Christian Braun enduring a brutal, injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign in which he's averaging just 9.5 points on 46/21/75 shooting splits in just 14 games. (The Nuggets have played 40 games this year already.)

Braun recently signed a five-year, $125 million extension, and that contract is not looking too hot at the moment. While the Nuggets will find it impossible to trade him this season what with the poison pill provision being in effect, dangling Braun come offseason time in a deal that brings in Jones could be something Denver explores.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs have needed a designated defensive stopper on the perimeter for so long that it can be difficult to believe that they haven't acquired one yet considering how defensively frail their backcourt can be, especially come playoff time.

Time and time again, the partnership of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have not been sturdy enough in the playoffs, and Jones, while not a Messiah by any means, at least gives them someone who's an elite defensive player, both on an individual level and on a team scale. The Cavs' options at the three have been rather lackluster defensively; Max Strus is injured, De'Andre Hunter is meh, and Sam Merrill, while he tries, is undersized.

Article Continues Below

The problem here is that the Cavs do not have the assets to acquire Jones, not even close. The Cavs can dangle their 2031 first-round pick, but that won't do it considering the Pelicans' steep asking price.

But as far as team need and team fit goes, Jones is coming in to provide a solution to a longstanding need for the Cavs. When the offseason hits, the Cavs will now have two tradeable first-round picks. But Cleveland would never trade their 2031 and 2033 first-round picks for Jones, never in a million years — rendering this as nothing more than a pipe dream.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have been dropping off in recent weeks, with Austin Reaves' absence slowing down their high-octane offense. Their offense is no longer enough to paper over the cracks of their frail defense, and on the season, LA has posted a top-five worst defense — a stark contrast and a major fall-off from the way they played defense to end last season.

The Lakers' team defense has been brutal, and they need to acquire stout individual defenders who would then reinforce the team's defensive structure. Jones is an incredible defender on all fronts, although LA has to know that he alone won't be able to solve their inability to string together consistent defensive stops.

But of course, the Lakers cannot afford to part ways with multiple first-round picks, and Rob Pelinka hasn't been rash on the trade market anyway. They only traded a few picks when they acquired Luka Doncic, which is a trade they make 10 times out of 10, and with the team looking to keep flexibility in the post-LeBron James world, it's not likely that they go all out in their pursuit of the Pelicans forward — not when this move won't get them over the hump.

However, the Lakers need a player like Jones badly. And they have Lakers exceptionalism working in their favor as well.

1. Philadelphia 76ers

If there's a team in need of Jones that has the assets, both on the player side and on the draft-pick front, to pull a trade off, it's the 76ers.

They have the Los Angeles Clippers' unprotected 2028 first-round pick at their disposal (which they may prefer to keep), and they have swap rights in 2029 with the Clippers as well. They have some draft-pick obligations for 2026 (to the Thunder) and for 2028 (to the Brooklyn Nets courtesy of the James Harden trade), but other than that, the 76ers are in the clear.

And then there's the conundrum that is Jared McCain, who's struggled thus far in his sophomore campaign. McCain showed out during his rookie season, but a torn meniscus has derailed his star turn and has prevented him from getting back to the same level. He could end up being dangled in a trade eventually, especially with Tyrese Maxey being the 76ers' franchise cornerstone and VJ Edgecombe not being too far behind.

And with the 76ers lacking size on the wing, having Jones around would help them so much come postseason time to prevent them from overtaxing Paul George on the defensive end. He gives Philly so much matchup versatility, and they are at least feeling some sense of urgency to make things work considering that Joel Embiid is healthy.