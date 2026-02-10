The New York Knicks entered the 2026 NBA trade deadline with a decisive goal to add a backup point guard, and addressed that need by acquiring Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans. It was a modest but productive day for the Eastern Conference hopefuls as they prepare to make a title run.

While the Knicks have been active in the trade market lately, their moves typically come early in the season and not at the deadline. New York acquired OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns early in the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons, respectively, while adding Mikal Bridges during the 2024 offseason.

However, the Knicks found themselves in a unique situation late in the 2025-2026 season. New York lost backup point guard Miles McBride to a sports hernia, giving it a clear need to add backcourt depth for its final stretch. McBride went down while averaging a career-high 12.9 points per game, making him the team's fifth-leading scorer.

McBride is expected to return for the playoffs, but the 34-19 Knicks are in lockstep with the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. New York has an outside shot of catching up to the conference-leading Detroit Pistons, but its main goal is to hold off the Celtics for the No. 2 seed.

Forced into unfamiliar territory in a do-or-die season, Leon Rose made a pair of moves at the 2026 NBA trade deadline that could have just saved the Knicks' season.

Knicks' trade deadline recap

The Knicks made two moves on trade deadline day, but it was really just one long transaction. Rose began the day with a small move, sending reserve forward Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls for Dalen Terry.

The move seemed insignificant in the moment for both teams. Yabusele only averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.9 minutes off the bench for New York, while Terry posted slightly better numbers, averaging 3.5 points in 11.1 minutes. If anything, Terry is the slightly better player, given his 41.3 percent three-point accuracy in his fourth season with the Bulls.

However, the move turned out to be part one for the Knicks, who flipped Terry just hours later. The team's second move sent Terry to the Pelicans for fan-favorite backup point guard Jose Alvarado. The second trade gave New York the player it wanted all along.

The Knicks also sent two second-round picks and cash considerations to the Pelicans for Alvarado. New Orleans subsequently waived Terry hours after the deadline.

Alvarado joins the Knicks averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 41 games for the Pelicans. His numbers are slightly down from a career year in 2024-2025, during which he averaged 10.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Knicks' 2026 NBA trade deadline grade

Miles McBride and Jose Alvarado are functionally different players, which proves the Knicks' goal was not simply to replace their injured guard. New York's sole goal was to add a quality guard to provide backcourt depth in McBride's stead, and it found an excellent one in Alvarado at great value.

With Alvarado in their rotation, the Knicks now have another elite perimeter defender who gives Mike Brown a secondary ballhandler to spell Jalen Brunson. Alvarado is not the same shooter as McBride, but he was shooting a career-high 36.3 percent from three-point range with the Pelicans before the trade. Alvarado is also a better playmaker, both in half-court sets and in transition.

The scrappy 27-year-old wasted no time getting settled in his debut, notching 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 25 minutes off the bench. His presence cut into the playing time of Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek, who combined for just 12 minutes.

Alvarado is not a name that will make national headlines, but he fits exactly what the Knicks needed amid their championship pursuit. New York was likely going to release Terry after the deadline anyway, making the trade a clear win for the ‘Bockers at the deadline.

Grade: A